Left-Fascists Vandalize Utah State Senator's House for Daring to Protect Kids From Trans Madness

Mike Kennedy is a state senator in Utah. He is the sponsor of Utah’s SB 16, which “prohibits performing sex characteristic surgical procedures on a minor for the purpose of effectuating a sex change.” The bill passed, and was signed into law by Utah Governor Spencer Cox in January. On Friday, Kennedy posted on Facebook a photo of his home, where someone had taken red paint and scrawled in huge letters on his garage doors: “Fash” and “These Trannies Bash Back.” Welcome to Joe Biden’s America, where violent Leftists are emboldened.

“Fash,” of course, is short for “fascist.” A few years ago, Leftists on college campuses would call for patriotic speakers to be brutalized by saying “Bash the fash.” The ones who chanted this, and who painted “Fash” on Kennedy’s garage door, are actually the real fascists. They are an exact parallel to the fascists of the twentieth century. In the early days of National Socialist Germany, Hitler’s Brownshirts, according to historian Richard Evans, “organized campaigns against unwanted professors in the local newspapers [and] staged mass disruptions of their lectures.” The fascists met opposing viewpoints not with superior arguments, but with their fists and billy clubs; express dissent from National Socialist positions became a matter of taking one’s life into one’s hands.

In a similar way today, Leftists such as those who vandalized Kennedy’s home are growing more aggressive. Leftism has always been a totalitarian impulse, extraordinarily hostile to dissent; every far-Left regime that has even been established, going back to the French Revolution, has initiated a bloody reign of terror to destroy its opposition. We have never yet experienced this phenomenon in the United States, but as the Left grows more secure in the assumption that it now has control of most of the major centers of power across the country, and so will suffer no consequences for moving to destroy its opponents, we are seeing an increase in Leftist terror.

This is happening while the Leftists who hold power have repeatedly assured us that the real terror threat comes from the Right, not the Left. Old Joe Biden, his Gestapo chief Merrick Garland, and the FBI have told us so, and worked hard to create the illusion that there really was some large-scale terror threat from conservatives. In November 2021, FBI and Homeland Security Department officials increased investigations of “domestic extremists,” reiterating the claim that they are today’s foremost terror threat. By “domestic extremists,” they meant “MAGA Republicans,” not Antifa or Black Lives Matter. The only problem with this was that there weren’t even close to enough “domestic violent extremists” to match the hysterical rhetoric, and so the FBI actually resorted to pressuring agents to inflate domestic extremism numbers, and even to fabricate such cases.

Mike Kennedy is on the wrong side of the Biden regime, which is fanatically pushing the trans madness wherever and whenever it possibly can, and so he is unlikely to get any significant help from the feds in tracking down the fascists who spray-painted his home. Nonetheless, he is defiant, writing on Facebook:

To those who seek to use violence, vandalism, and intimidation to deter me from standing up for what is right, let me be clear: you will not succeed. I will not be deterred by your cowardly actions. The recent vandalism to my family’s home was not just an attack on me, but on the very principles our state stands for. We will not let fear and violence control our destiny. As Utahns, we will always stand up and push back against radicals who seek to push their agenda in our state. I am more determined than ever to work with the good people of Utah to make our state a better place for all, especially our children, and I won’t back down.

Bravo. The Leftists who attacked Kennedy’s home were indeed trying to frighten and intimidate him into dropping his opposition to the butchering of even the youngest of children, and if one gives into intimidation, one only gets more intimidation.

At the same time, however, the vandalism of Kennedy’s house is an ominous sign for America’s future. The aftermath of the 2020 George Floyd riots have clearly shown Leftists that they have little or nothing to fear from our broken “justice” system if they go on destructive rampages in service of the Left’s agenda. That means that Mike Kennedy’s home will by no means be the last patriotic politician’s home to get this treatment.