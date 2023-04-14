Does He Have Enough Crayons? Joe Biden Says He’s Writing a Book

Old Joe Biden’s trip to Ireland was the occasion for yet another display of what a cruel joke this man is, flaunting his corruption in our faces by bringing his influence-peddling artistic savant son Hunter along and demonstrating again and again that any acquaintance he once had with the English language is becoming more a thing of the past every day. That’s why it was striking when he told a no doubt astonished Irish Parliament that he was working on a book.

Even back in the 1980s and 1990s, when he was as vapid and smug as he is today but a good deal more glib, the prospect of Joe Biden writing a book without the aid of a ghostwriter would have been monkey-riding-a-bicycle territory. But at this late date, the prospect of Joe actually trying to compose a coherent English sentence is as inconceivable as the Democrats dropping all investigations of Donald Trump, apologizing for politicizing the judicial process, and nominating him for president in 2024.

To be sure, Old Joe does claim to be the author of two books, and for the low, low price of just $12.99, you can also get – try to contain your excitement — an electronic edition of the collected speeches of the alleged president. But those speeches, like the books, recall the indelible moment when Harry Reasoner of 60 Minutes asked jazzman Miles Davis about something he had written in his autobiography, only for Davis to tell the astonished journalist that he hadn’t read that part yet. In other words, if you think Joe Biden wrote the books and speeches that bear his name, he has a wonderful and artistically innovative Hunter Biden painting to sell you, now for the bargain-basement price of just $85,000.

Heedless of the improbability of his claim, the garrulous old liar began his revelation that he was working on a book by telling the Oireachtas: “You know, I hadn’t planned on running for President again in 2020. My son, Beau, who had just died of glio- — stage four glioblastoma after coming back from Iraq after a year. He was the attorney general of Delaware. As a matter of fact, he should be the one standing here giving this speech to you.” At least he didn’t claim this time that Beau died in Iraq. Somehow, in Old Joe’s dementia-befogged mind, this praise of Beau Biden was the lead-in for his big book announcement.

Biden continued, shifting the topic entirely: “But, you know, I started to write a book talking about how technology has always changed the world and we were at an inflection point in the world. And the technology was changing so rapidly and things were changing so significantly that it wasn’t so much who led any country, it was the changes that are just happening at — at an incredible speed. Incredible speed.” This could be read as Old Joe saying that he had started working on a book on technological advances but gave up the idea because those advances were taking place just too rapidly for him to keep up with, but one never knows with this guy. He could still have the crayons and finger paints out on his pretend desk in the fake Oval Office, and adds a few words or stick-figure drawings whenever he has a break from his awesome duties as pretend president.

The alleged president may, of course, mean that someone else is working on a book for which he will take the credit, as he has done in the past. If some hapless ghostwriter really is tasked with writing a Biden book about technological progress, it could be about how too much freedom is a bad thing. In his speech, Biden added: “Look what’s happening with artificial intelligence right now. It holds enormous promise and enormous concern.” You know what that means: the ever-benevolent government is going to regulate it so as to ensure that it doesn’t ever say anything that departs from the establishment line. Maybe Old Joe’s book could be entitled Why I’m Allowed to Speak and You’re Not.

An ever better title would be Mr. Magoo Becomes Leader of the Free World. Really, it’s too bad that nothing is much less likely than that Joe Biden is writing a book, because if he actually wrote one, it would give us a glimpse into the workings of his mind. And then the general public might start waking up to the magnitude of what has been done to us.