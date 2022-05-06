Finally Revealed: The Real Reason for Biden's Fake Oval Office

Politico chose to wait until the twenty-fifth paragraph of a lengthy analysis of a potential Trump-Biden rematch in 2024 to reveal that one of those men can barely function unless he has a massive screen in front of him, from which he can, albeit with frequent difficulty, read the messages his handlers have prepared for him to give the world. Nor is that man the one whom Leftists love to hate and frequently mock for his inarticulateness. After intense and prolonged speculation, Politico finally confirmed Thursday why the White House constructed a fake Oval Office in the Executive Office Building, rather than host events in the actual Oval Office: the real thing is too small to accommodate the huge teleprompter Old Joe Biden requires in order to be seen saying anything even remotely coherent.

The Politico analysis is full of the usual Leftist cheerleading and garbage analysis. Clinton advisor Paul Begala is trotted out to wave his pom-poms a bit for Old Joe: “I expect Biden to run, I hope he runs.” Why on earth would any sane individual of any political perspective hope for such a thing? Politico doesn’t even bother to try to explain why they think Joe has done such a bang-up job that anyone would even want him to keep doing it until he fully 86 years old; it’s just taken for granted: “White House aides and Biden advisers,” we’re told, think he has a “strong record.” What drugs they’re taken are not recorded, but doubters are warned off. Begala semaphores to his fellow Leftists that it would be counterproductive to challenge the remarkable statesman in the White House: “And I think if there is a credible primary challenger against Biden there is almost a certain Trump victory.”

Jonathan Lemire and Meridith McGraw of Politico likewise take it for granted that we can’t have that, but buried deep in their report are fears that their champion may not be even be up to carrying their noble standard (Open borders! Skyrocketing inflation! Declining international influence! Rising crime! Demonization of conservatives! War against free speech!) in the next joust. “Some allies and Democrats,” they reveal, “privately worry that Biden may not be able to handle the rigors of another campaign.” No kidding, really? Seeing as how he couldn’t handle the rigors of the 2020 campaign, spending most of it in his Delaware basement, why would anyone think that he will be a bundle of energy in 2024, at age 81 and in the throes of dementia?

Then comes the big reveal about the fake Oval Office that has been constructed for the fake president: “A bone he broke in his foot while playing with his dog in late November 2020 still occasionally bothers Biden, resulting in a slower and shorter gait. And the White House has largely abandoned using the Oval Office for press events in part because it can’t be permanently equipped with a teleprompter; Biden aides prefer the fake White House stage built in the Old Executive Office Building next door for events, sacrificing some of the power of the historic backdrop in favor of an otherwise sterile room that was outfitted with an easily read teleprompter screen.”

So now it’s out in the open, as if we all couldn’t see already that the man can barely function, says something the White House has to walk back practically every time he goes off script, and even has trouble reading from the teleprompter itself in the best of times. Yet this is the man, about whom Politico admits that “on Election Day 2024…will be just shy of 82” and has “shaky poll numbers,” whom the Democratic establishment is hoping will be at least fit enough to prop up for another campaign against Darth Trump two years from now.

Politico’s article is an indication of how bereft the Democrats really are. A lot can happen between now and the actual 2024 campaign, but right now the party is so far to the Left that the best chance it has to appeal to a majority of American voters is to prop up an 81-year-old dementia patient and make us all pretend again that he is fully functioning and able to face down America’s enemies on the global stage. But his abilities are as fake as the Oval Office set in the Executive Office Building. Everyone knows this emperor has no new clothes, and isn’t even really the emperor at all, as he himself has indirectly admitted many times when he says he is going to “get in trouble” with unnamed people for going off the directions they prepared for him. He may, however, be the best prop they can manage to find.