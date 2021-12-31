News & Politics

Can You Spot What's Wrong With This Picture of Joe Biden?

By Matt Margolis Dec 31, 2021 9:56 AM ET
President Joe Biden holds a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at his private residence in Wilmington, Delaware. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

The internet is full of pictures of Joe Biden acting inappropriately with women and girls, and videos of him rambling nonsense, saying blatantly racist things, and inappropriately checking his watch (multiple times) during the dignified transfer of U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan. Other photos and videos are kind of sad and pathetic, like his tripping on the steps up to Air Force One; and others are just outright hilarious, like the recent video of him saying “Let’s go, Brandon. I agree.”

But, there’s something bizarre about the following photo. Can you figure it out?

Do you see it?

Can you explain why the photos on his desk are facing out? It’s true that in the Oval Office there are photos facing out, but they are on a table behind the desk. Desk photos are typically arranged for the person sitting at it to be able to see. That’s not to say no one has ever had family photos facing out, maybe one or two, but this is a wall of photos, almost protecting him.

Joe Biden has already been mocked for his repeated use of a fake White House set for no good reason, and this photo similarly reeks of being entirely staged for photo-ops. Why would Joe Biden want to sit and work at a desk and look at the backs of a dozen photo frames? Why would anybody?

 

 

