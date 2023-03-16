Lyin’ Joe Biden Says MAGA Republicans Want to Defund the Police

Somewhere in his confused and deteriorating mind, Old Joe Biden knows that the only way that Democrats can win in 2024, other than shenanigans with ballot harvesting and mail-in ballots, is by running as far away as they possibly can from the disastrous record of his dumpster-fire presidency. Since Old Joe is a cheerful and unabashed liar, this doesn’t just include adopting America-First rhetoric but actively working to obscure some of the worst aspects of the Left’s agenda and even claiming that those who have opposed those agenda items most strenuously were actually the ones advocating for them. Only Joe Biden would think he could get away with this, and given the sycophantic state of the national media, he probably can.

Old Joe read from his teleprompter on Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley in Monterey Park, Calif., at an event on reducing gun violence. Biden’s speechwriter spent a considerable amount of time trying to tug at the heartstrings of the audience by painting sentimental portraits of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park in January. It was reasonably well-written and sometimes moving stuff, albeit clumsily delivered by the senescent corruptocrat who had the job of reading it out loud, and all the emotionalism was designed to curry favor for new measures restricting the ability of law-abiding and sane Americans to defend themselves.

Along the way, Old Joe took the opportunity to blame his all-purpose scapegoat, patriotic Americans who supported his predecessor for creating the evils that he was claiming to be combating now: “Congressional Republicans,” Biden declared, “should pass my budget instead of calling for cuts to these services or defunding the police or abolishing the FBI, as we hear from our MAGA Republican friends.” This wasn’t a one-off, either; on March 9 also, Biden claimed that “MAGA Republicans are calling for defunding the police departments.”

Now, wait a minute. Abolishing the FBI? Sure. MAGA Republicans have called for that. But Biden said this right after he said: “Last week, I laid out in my budget that we invest more in safer communities and expand access to mental health services for those affected by gun violence.” He was trying to give his hapless audience the impression that MAGA Republicans are cruel and heartless monsters who don’t care when people get gunned down in wanton violence and thus oppose sensible measures to protect Americans.

Yet Biden likely knows, and his handlers certainly know, that patriotic Americans have called for the abolition of the FBI not because they want to leave Americans unprotected in the face of rising crime (which Leftist policies have caused) but because it is now a thoroughly corrupt and politicized institution that spends its time hounding law-abiding Americans for the crime of protesting at school boards and treating them as if they were terrorists, instead of working to stop the real terrorists.

This is the FBI that pressured agents to inflate domestic extremism numbers in order to buttress the Biden regime’s repeated claims that “white supremacists” constitute the biggest terror threat the nation faces today. These efforts are designed to further the regime’s overall goal, which is to brand MAGA Republicans as representing “an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” as Biden ominously claimed last September.

This is the FBI that worked to destroy Americans’ free speech rights if they dared to dissent from the regime’s line. That’s the FBI that patriots want to be abolished. It is no longer an agency that might have done anything effective to protect Americans.

Related: They’ve Completely Lost It: Biden White House Claims GOP ‘Attempted to Defund the Police’

And “defunding the police”? That was an initiative of the far Left from the beginning. No MAGA Republicans have ever called for it. But as crime has skyrocketed, this utopian initiative has looked worse and worse even to those who might once have entertained it, and so now Biden is cynically trying to hang it around the necks of the patriots he fears and hates with such terrible intensity. If he can convince some distracted and indifferent voters that this sinister and counterintuitive policy was the brainchild of his enemies rather than his friends and allies, he hopes to evade the political consequences of his own madness.

The brazenness of this effort, however, is simply breathtaking. As recently as June 2022, the Daily Wire reported that “While the nation has been reeling from rising crime during the Biden administration, ‘defund the police’ advocates have been visiting the White House or meeting with White House aides, White House visitor logs reveal.” But come on, man! Low-information voters don’t look at White House visitor logs. Old Joe believes that he can lie to them with impunity. After all, he has gotten away with lying since 1965, when he escaped being kicked out of law school for plagiarism. Why stop now, when lying has always worked for him?