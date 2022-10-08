They've Completely Lost It: Biden White House Claims GOP 'Attempted to Defund the Police'

We knew last year that Democrats were concerned that their support for defunding the police would be a political liability in the midterms. “As the 2022 midterm elections get closer and violent crime and murder rates continue to soar in America’s big cities, many of them having been run by Democrats for decades, Democrats are beginning to fear that ‘defund the police’ could become a political albatross in 2022,” reported The Political Insider.

It’s true. Republicans have effectively used Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies against them, and it has even helped some struggling Republicans to gain ground against their Democrat opponents. So, naturally, the Biden White House is trying to flip the script by claiming Republicans were the ones wanting to defund the police.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates told Fox News Digital that Republicans “continually attempted to defund the police by voting to eliminate the COPS program the president created, and are even advocating to defund the FBI.”

This isn’t the first time the White House has tried to flip the script on defunding the police.

Last year, then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed, “Republicans voted to defund the police.'” Psaki’s ridiculous claim was so easily debunked by the evidence that even the liberal media couldn’t pretend it was true. Even the Washington Post debunked it. But, regardless, it’s hard to claim Republicans want to defund the police when so many Democrats have gone on record stating, without equivocation, that they supported defunding the police.

And yet, that wasn’t the first attempt at flipping the script. During his presidential campaign, Joe Biden embraced defunding the police until it became clear that the defund the police movement was politically toxic, so he falsely claimed Trump was the one who wanted to defund the police. It didn’t work.

So far, none of the Democrats’ attempts to link Republicans to the defund the police movement have worked. Why? Because Democrats owned it for so long. This most recent effort to make defunding the police a GOP thing is just proof that the Republican messaging about Democrats being soft on crime is working.