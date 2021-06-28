Democrats' Latest Embarrassing Lie: Republicans Voted to Defund the Police

Psaki Hack

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told the mother of all whoppers when she said “Republicans voted to defund the police.”

That’s not what MSN reported. Nor did Political Insider. Don’t forget about what Democrat Jamaal Bowman said. Even the Washington Post knows the Democrats were behind defunding the cops. I could go on and list page after page of stories showing Psaki is a lying liar-mouth.

Republicans lawmakers voted against Gropey Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan,” which was signed in March, even though it included $350 billion for state and local governments that could be used for local police. Money to re-fund the cops that Democrats defunded. So clearly the Republicans voted to “defund the police.” See how stupid that sounds?

Even a Democrat can look at a crime spread sheet and see that murders are up and that defunding the police was a ludicrous idea. So they are backing away from that stupid brain squish and placing the blame on Republicans.

History of Lies

Everyone reading this knows the Democrats were behind slavery and the subsequent Jim Crow laws. We have also seen liberal Facebook historians tell us that the two parties “switched sides.” The racist Dems decided to be racially virtuous at the SAME TIME that Republicans, the party that formed to end slavery, decided to hate black people. This is an embarrassing lie on the part of libs, but it won’t stop them from puking up another: pretending Democrats weren’t the clown-taints that defunded cops in major Democrat-led cities nationwide, leading to a major wave of violent, deadly crime.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Democrat push to defund police agencies led to the LAPD dissolving its sexual assault unit, which investigated Harvey Weinstein.

Gropey Joe Biden advisor Cedric Richmond put on a clown nose and played along last Sunday on “Fox News Sunday.”

“Let’s talk about who defunded the police. When we were in Congress last year trying to pass a rescue plan — I’m sorry, not the rescue plan but an emergency relief plan for cities that were cash-strapped and laying off police and firefighters — it was the Republicans who objected to it. And in fact, they didn’t get funding until the American Rescue Plan, which our plan allowed state and local governments to replenish their police departments and do the other things that are needed,” Richmond said.

A shame detector passing over Richmond would come back negative.