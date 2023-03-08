'This Was Insurrection. It Just Was.' Their Bubble Burst, Leftists Rage at Tucker

Tucker Carlson has pierced the Left’s Jan. 6 “insurrection” balloon, and leading Leftists are reacting in the ways you’d expect. Chuck Schumer called for Tucker to be prevented from showing any more Jan. 6 footage, and Fox News apparently heeded the call, as Carlson didn’t air any new footage during his Tuesday show. Nonetheless, considerable damage has already been done, and the Leftist establishment is reeling, raging at Carlson for daring to knock down the house of cards they had so carefully constructed over the last two years.

On (of course) MSNBC Tuesday, “Deadline” host Nicolle Wallace referred to Donald Trump as a “demonic force, a destroyer.” Former RNC chair Michael Steele, a pillar of the controlled opposition Republican establishment, responded, “Demonic force, that means Tucker must be possessed, or Tucker is one of those demonic creatures that enable that force. I tend to go for the latter.” This is the kind of rage and hysteria that only comes from someone who has been caught perpetuating a lie for two years and is desperately trying to maintain some semblance of credibility.

And Steele wasn’t finished. He continued, “This kind of narrative that comes out of this demonic force that’s perpetuated by those demonic angels, those demonic sycophants that keep pushing this, that is the great setup. What you’re seeing Tucker do and what Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert do, you pick the clowns in the clown car and go from there. They’re all doing the same thing. They’re setting up the next part of the narrative.” Apparently Steele expected that the “next part of the narrative” would involve definitively setting the record straight and proving that there was no Jan. 6 “insurrection,” and challenging those who knew this and lied about it. He went on to rave about Tucker trying to “rewrite the story that we all witnessed live on January 6, to make us believe that somehow we’re the fools.” Well, yes, Michael, you are.

As is the common practice for Leftists these days, Steele concluded by warning that evil would ensue from challenging the Left’s narrative. Addressing Carlson, Steele said, “You’re the reason why the next January 6th happens.” Sure.

Steele wasn’t alone in his rage and hysteria at Tucker Carlson. Former RINO Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Get Trump) called Carlson a “grifter” and proclaimed, “It’s disgusting. The sad thing is you’re going to have people that have only gotten their news on Fox News that are never going to have the opportunity to hear the truth.” See? That’s why the Democrats need agencies such as the ill-fated Disinformation Governance Board: so that the great unwashed who watch Fox and other networks that deviate from the establishment line can be properly indoctrinated with what the elites want them to believe, whether they want to be or not.

Not to be outdone, Whoopi Goldberg even claimed Tuesday that it was Carlson, not Old Joe Biden, the Jan. 6 Committee, and the entire Leftist political and media establishment, that was doing the gaslighting: “Last night,” she declared, “Tucker Carlson took a page from George Orwell’s 1984 and told his viewers to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears.” In reality, of course, Carlson offered new evidence for the eyes and ears of his viewers, evidence that had been systematically suppressed in the Left’s quest to portray Trump as a coup leader and his followers as “insurrectionists.” Whoopi was having none of it, insisting, “No matter what, you can’t put this monkey back in the cage. You can’t. This was insurrection. It just was what it was, so people are very upset. His viewers, maybe they’re going to buy it, I don’t know.”

“This was insurrection. It just was.” That’s what the Left is reduced to after Tucker Carlson’s Monday night show. The furious reactions Carlson is getting indicate that those who have been trying to fool the American people and the world for two years are now cornered, and they see the writing on the wall: discrediting, disgrace, and defeat loom in their future. Unless, of course, the Republican establishment runs interference for them and continues to push the discredited “insurrection” narrative, as Mitch McConnell has already begun to do. Because some people will never believe something that comes from Tucker Carlson and Fox News, no matter how strong the evidence really is, the Jan. 6 “insurrection” hoax will live on. Despite Tucker’s revelations, it has already done a great deal of what it was intended to do.