McConnell Shows His True Colors and Turtles Over January 6 Footage

If you’re anything like me, you are on what seems to be a few thousand email lists for conservative and/or GOP legislators. Some of it’s my fault. I signed up for email alerts from my congressman and senators. Apparently, our leaders have no trouble selling those lists because I routinely get emails from Trump’s re-election efforts and congresspeople and senators I have never heard of and who are not even remotely close to my district. And they all want money. Lauren Boebert is the exception so far, but I ended up on that list because I asked her press team for an interview. I never heard back, but I do get newsletters, and she has yet to shake me down for my spare change. So thumbs up to Boebert, at least on that front.

It goes without saying that you have to be careful when it comes to handing over your hard-earned, quickly devaluing dollars to candidates. As conservatives have repeatedly learned the hard way, a person campaigning for office can differ vastly from a person holding office. So vetting said candidate to see if they deserve your money is always a wise bet. If not, you end up with Mitch McConnell.

As Matt pointed out earlier today, Chuck Schumer wants Rupert Murdoch to throttle Tucker Calrson’s coverage of the January 6 footage. For Schumer, that makes perfect sense. I wouldn’t have expected anything else from him or the rest of the would-be celebs and Hollywood Hyenas who think that the rest of us mouth breathers would be intellectually adrift without their…how do I put this delicately…half-a##ed opinions. There I was as gentle as I could be. Schumer and the rest of them have a vested interest in maintaining the narrative of the Inner Party. If for no other reason than that they don’t want to spend the energy quashing the other side of the story. That time can be better spent accumulating money and power. And as go the Democrats, so goes McConnell.

Senator Mossback was quick to jump on the anti-Carlson bandwagon and take a shot at Fox.

.@LeaderMcConnell: "It was a mistake in my view for Fox News to depict this in a way that's completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at the Capitol thinks." pic.twitter.com/JdUBaE6dvL — CSPAN (@cspan) March 7, 2023

What is interesting is that those on the Left and the Capitol Police have accused Carlson of “cherry picking” the less strident moments of the day. But Carlson also raised the point last night that the Democrat members of Congress made a point of showing us only the most violent sections of footage in order to make the point that January 6 was the worst event in the history of humanity since the first day of creation. Given the chance, Democrats would make January 6, 2021, Day Zero of Year Zero in the New Progressive Calendar. After all, nothing of any importance occurred before that day. In Matt’s piece, he took a shot at the Left when he said:

Our democracy depends on the public seeing only one side of the story. According to Schumer, our democracy depends on Tucker Carlson being censored so that the Democrats’ preferred narrative about the Capitol riot isn’t threatened.

We all know that there were some bad actors in the crowd on J6. No one disputes that. But if there is more information, why not examine it? If you have nothing to hide, then you have no reason to fear the whole truth. We know why the Democrats and their remoras fear the whole truth. As to McConnell, my guess would be that he has grazed so long in the donkeys’ pasture and snuffled in the trough that is slopped by Schumer and Co. that he is worried that said slop will stop coming and that he may have to acknowledge what he is.

C’mon, Mitch. You’re not exactly a youngster. And if the Dems get their way, in the very near future they won’t need you anymore. And don’t think they like you beyond your usefulness. After the Revolution, even the British came to despise Benedict Arnold as an opportunistic traitor. It’s time to move to Lexington and start a horse farm. Or maybe The Villages to play a little shuffleboard. Or you could even go to the Galapagos and spend some quality time with your people. Anything. Just go.