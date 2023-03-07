Chuck Schumer Calls for Censoring Tucker Carlson Over J6 Coverage

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) released 44,000 hours of previously unseen footage of the Capitol riot to Tucker Carlson, triggering the left, which has so carefully crafted a bogus narrative that the riot was an insurrection, or, as Biden likes to claim, “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

Now that we’re starting to see footage that the anti-Trump J6 committee didn’t want us to see, that narrative is falling apart — and the answer to that, apparently, is censorship.

On Tuesday, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) literally called for Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch to stop Tucker Carlson from releasing the politically inconvenient footage.

According to Schumer, Murdoch “has a special obligation to stop Tucker Carlson from going on tonight, now that he’s seen how he is perverted and slimed the truth, and for letting them go on again and again and again. Not because their views deserve such opprobrium, but because our democracy depends on it.”

Schumer: "Rupert Murdoch has a special obligation to stop Tucker Carlson from going on tonight [and] from letting him go on again and again and again [because] our democracy depends on it." pic.twitter.com/uld6eaCl3C — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 7, 2023

Did you catch that? Our democracy depends on the public seeing only one side of the story. According to Schumer, our democracy depends on Tucker Carlson being censored so that the Democrats’ preferred narrative about the Capitol riot isn’t threatened.