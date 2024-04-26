Old Joe Biden Pleads for ‘Decency,’ Whines That Little Kids Give Him Middle Finger ‘All The Time’

This is the White House of Old Joe Biden. You know, the White House of Rachel Levine and Sam Brinton, the White House that celebrated “Transgender Day of Visibility” on the day that much of the country was celebrating Easter.

This is the White House in which angry parents at school board meetings and pro-life Catholics are treated as terrorists, while every year there is a new record number of actual terrorists being caught crossing what used to be the nation’s Southern border. This is one of the most indecent administrations in American history, and yet now the ostensible president is pleading for “decency.”

The Big Guy was recently campaigning in the last place on earth where you would think he needs to campaign: his old hometown of Scranton, Pa. You’d think that affable old Lunchbucket Joe would long ago have nailed down the city where he was born, but apparently his handlers are worried that his regime has been such a galloping disaster that he could lose to Bad Orange Man even here. Or else Old Joe is so feeble and beset with dementia that stumping in nearby Scranton is about all that he can manage.

Biden Says Little Kid Gave Him a Middle Finger: ‘It Happens All the Time’ pic.twitter.com/XYqU0xvybK — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) April 19, 2024

Either way, Joe showed up in Scranton in a grumpy mood. “I’ve never thought I’d see a time,” said the left’s second favorite octogenarian (don’t forget Bernie; he hasn’t forgotten you or your wallet), “when I’m going through a — a neighborhood or a rural town that’s in the West and see big signs that have a Trump sign in the middle that says ‘F Biden’ and having a little kid standing with his middle finger — seven years old, eight years old. Well, I promise, it happens all the time.”

Oh, you don’t have to promise, Joe. This may be the first time that you’ve said something that is completely believable. Yeah, gosh, it’s a terrible shame and all that, but if seven- and eight-year-olds are giving you the finger, maybe instead of blaming Trump for once in your disastrous America-Last presidency, you could look to yourself. People started chanting “F**k Joe Biden,” and then “Let’s go, Brandon,” because of how much damage you managed to inflict upon the economy, national security, the area formerly known as the border, and America’s international standing in such a short period.

The Biden regime has been a wrecking ball to the nation that has been so devastating that now millions of Americans are not just thinking that they are not where they thought they’d be at this point in their lives, but that they will never be able to attain the standard of living that their parents enjoyed.

And so Biden huffed in Obamaesque fashion, “It’s not who we are,” and once again, the old kleptocrat was right. Today’s fading, imperiled America is not who we are. The America that Biden and his henchmen have made is not who we are.

Even worse, Biden topped off his complaints with a lie that he has told many times, that Trump called National Socialist demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., “fine people.” In repeating this false claim, Biden has never had the decency to mention that Trump also said, “I’ve condemned neo-Nazis… but not all of those people were neo-Nazis.”

Instead, the sinister old lie machine once again gave his audience the impression that Trump was calling the Nazis “fine people,” saying, “And my future opponent, my present opponent — they asked him what he thought of it. He said there were ‘very good people on both sides.’ And I’m going to say something that may sound outrageous to you, but I thought … he’s the antithesis of everything I believe, and I thought I could beat him. And that’s why I ran.”

Biden concluded: “It matters about whether or not you’re going to abide by the basic rules, you’re going to have a sense of decency.” A sense of decency? Joe Biden is the last man in America, and one of the last on earth, to lecture anyone about decency. The kids who are giving him the finger could use a few lessons in civility, but their contempt for this man is abundantly well-founded.