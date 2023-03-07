What the Jan. 6 Revelations Confirm About the Left’s Ominous Agenda

What was the point of the Democrats’ Jan. 6 hoax? Now that Tucker Carlson has provided abundant confirmation (with more on the way) that there was no “insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021, and that the Democrat leadership knew full well that there wasn’t even as they went full-throttle with their narrative, the question is inevitable: why? What were Leftists hoping to accomplish? Some obvious answers are that they hoped to destroy Donald Trump as a political force once and for all and discredit and demoralize his supporters. But there was clearly a larger, more insidious goal as well: the Democrats hoped with their fabricated Jan. 6 “insurrection” to create the pretext to do nothing less than destroy their legitimate opposition, not rhetorically but in a real sense, so that America would henceforth be functionally a one-party state in which only one point of view would be allowed.

In my new book, The Sumter Gambit: How the Left Is Trying to Foment A Civil War, I lay out the entire strategy, which is not just political but cultural as well. The Left has for quite some time been deploying what I call the “Sumter Gambit,” that is, trying to provoke patriots into an act of resistance that they can use as a pretext to start nothing less than a new civil war. (Kids, the first civil war started when the forces of the Confederacy, the states that had declared their independence from the United States, fired on federal troops in Fort Sumter, which is in Charleston Harbor, S.C., in April 1861.)

As I explain in the book, Leftists hope to use the very act of patriotic resistance as a pretext for an authoritarian crackdown on the alleged “insurrectionists.” Thus they believe they have created a win-win situation for themselves: either we go along with their increasingly insane and destructive cultural agenda, or if we oppose it too vehemently, they can use that opposition as an opportunity to press forward with the authoritarianism that at this point they continue to try to hide.

Leftists, however, got impatient, or they saw a big opportunity in Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally that they didn’t think they could pass up. As Tucker’s revelations continue, it may become clear that they planned the whole thing beforehand; the footage of policemen calmly escorting the celebrated Man with Viking Horns around the Capitol building certainly suggests that. The Democrats apparently got tired of waiting for Trump to prove himself to be the authoritarian dictator they claimed that he wanted to be, and decided to frame him yet again by creating an “insurrection” with the America-First president as the ringleader. Once they had their “insurrection,” they could use it to crack down on the “insurrectionists,” and that’s where things get really insidious.

On Sept. 1, 2022, in a nationally televised address, Old Joe Biden revealed the next part of the Left’s strategy. In a dark, threatening speech before an ominous red-and-black background and flanked by two Marines in full dress uniform, Biden declared that “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” The message couldn’t have been clearer: the establishment Left, entrenched in power in the United States but deeply afraid of losing that power, was intent on criminalizing political opposition. Dissent from Biden’s agenda, and you could end up with the thought police breaking down your door at four a.m.

“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal,” Biden complained. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” After making this frankly authoritarian statement, the corrupt senescent liar in the White House had the unspeakable audacity to add, “But I’m an American president — not the president of red America or blue America, but of all America.”

No, that was exactly what he wasn’t — not any longer, if he ever was. He effectively resigned from that position with that Sept. 1, 2022, speech. He was not the president of Americans who wanted to see a strong, independent, self-sufficient America and a leader who put America and its citizens first. He was at war with those Americans, and he still is.

Back on March 23, 1933, before he became the world’s universal symbol for the embodiment of evil, German chancellor Adolf Hitler spoke before the Reichstag, urging it to pass the Enabling Act, which would give him dictatorial powers. He said that this was urgently needed in light of an imminent threat to the nation. Hitler claimed that in 1918, Marxist organizations had seized power in Germany, leading to “a time of boundless misfortune for Germany, that is to say, the working German Volk [people].” But he assured the Reichstag deputies that “the German Volk itself has increasingly turned away from concepts, parties, and associations which, in its eyes, are responsible for these conditions.”

Sound familiar? These were the same rhetorical notes Biden sounded during his ominous speech branding Trump and his supporters as enemies of the state. The resonances were real and ominous. For the first time in over two hundred years of American history, a president had declared that his primary political opposition stood outside the bounds of acceptable political discourse. The logical next step was the one Hitler took: He blamed one of his strongest adversaries, the Communist Party, for the Reichstag fire, and outlawed it accordingly. With the Communist deputies barred from being present, the Reichstag passed the Enabling Act, and Germany’s unfortunate fourteen-year experiment with a representative republic was over.

But that couldn’t possibly happen here. Could it?