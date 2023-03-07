Yet ANOTHER Biden Regime Agency Worked to Censor Dissenting Views

The Biden regime has made it clear in all kinds of ways that it hates the freedom of speech, political dissent, and the idea of a loyal political opposition. It is doing all it can to stamp out these things, but it has to tread carefully in doing so so that as few patriots as possible catch on to what is going on and move to stop it. Nevertheless, as The Sumter Gambit: How the Left is Trying to Foment a Civil War demonstrates, the Left’s war against Constitutional values is real and ongoing. On Tuesday came new evidence of Biden’s handlers’ assault on our most fundamental freedom.

Back in August 2022, I wrote an article entitled “The Disinformation Governance Board Is Now Officially Dead, But the Enemies of Free Speech Will Keep Trying,” and here we are already. Fox News reported that “a federal agency in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that’s been scrutinized for what critics argue is suppression of dissenting political views under the guise of combating disinformation now appears to be ‘burying’ evidence of its alleged censorship, experts and watchdog groups say.” Well, knock me over with a feather.

Fox explains that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) “has come under fire for working with Big Tech companies to flag and take down social media posts related to elections, COVID vaccines, and a range of other issues that were deemed mis-, dis-, and malinformation (MDM).” This is the Orwellian line that the contemporary Left has chosen in order to dress up its efforts to crush dissent and allow only one point of view to be heard with an aura of respectability. It’s all about “security,” you see, and protecting you from “misinformation,” “disinformation,” and yet another newly coined word, “malinformation.” These lovable lugs just want you to get the pure, unadulterated truth, as curated by them.

Most Americans can see through this and understand, especially after the long drama of Hunter Biden’s laptop, that what the Left calls “misinformation” and “disinformation” is more often and not true information that the party of lies and deceit doesn’t want you to know. Most Americans also understand that the First Amendment’s protection of the freedom of speech extends even to, and in fact especially to, what those in power want you to think is “disinformation” but is actually made up of facts that contradict their narrative. Consequently, the authoritarians have to hide their evil agenda as much as they possibly can; Americans don’t like the censorship of legitimate opinion, and the censors are well aware of that.

As a result, Fox reports, “now it appears the agency may be concealing its efforts to monitor domestic content posted by regular Americans and focusing exclusively on its campaign to combat foreign actors in what some observers say is a move designed to hide government overreach.” Because when Americans find out about government overreach, they often move to stop it, and we can’t have that. Fox notes that “CISA’s current webpage on its MDM mission discusses ‘foreign influence operations and disinformation … targeting election infrastructure’ and makes no mention of domestic activity.” Reassuring? No. This page has only been up for a few weeks.

The old CISA webpage that it replaced speaks of “foreign and domestic threat actors [using] MDM campaigns to cause chaos, confusion, and division” and describes them as “malign.” Fox states that “the page also describes CISA’s mission in much broader terms as working ‘in close coordination with interagency and private sector partners, social media companies, academia, and international partners on a variety of projects to build resilience against malicious information activities.’”

CISA offers a classic example of mission creep. It was “originally created to protect the nation’s ‘cyber and physical infrastructure,’ including domestic websites from foreign hackers.” But its mission “quickly morphed and broadened to countering ‘disinformation campaigns and efforts that appear in social media,’ according to an August 2022 DHS Office of Inspector General report.” According to a draft DHS report, it was set to combat “inaccurate information” on topics such as “the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, racial justice, U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the nature of U.S. support to Ukraine.”

We know how this game is played now. We know that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “inaccurate information” and was even certified as “Russian disinformation” in a slickly-worded, plausible deniability-enabling statement that was signed by fifty of the nation’s top intelligence officials. When Leftist officials start talking about “inaccurate information,” they mean dissent from their agenda. CISA has been caught and, like the Disinformation Governance Board, should be shut down. But we would need a patriotic administration for that.