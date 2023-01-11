Mr. Biden, Tear Down This Wall!

Old Joe Biden offered up some inspiring words Tuesday at a summit meeting with possibly the only two people in the entire world who could make him look wise and eloquent: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. “There can no longer be any question, none, in today’s interconnected world — we cannot wall ourselves off from shared problems,” Biden declared. It wasn’t exactly “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country,” but it’s about as close as we’re going to get from the empty suit occupying the Oval Office, and it played well to his audience of fellow empty suits. Meanwhile, the big, beautiful, taxpayer-funded wall at Biden’s Delaware beach house has just begun to be built. Consistency? Pah! That’s for conservatives.

“We are stronger and better when we work together, the three of us,” Biden added, “and together we’ve made enormous progress.” López Obrador thought that was just swell, responding: “You are the first president of the United States in a very long time that has not built even one meter of wall. And we thank you for that, sir, although some might not like it, although the conservatives don’t like it.” What’s odd here is that López Obrador likes it. He wants people to leave his country and go live illegally in another? Certainly, one way to deal with problems is to make them someone else’s problems, but it can hardly be said to be responsible statecraft. Maybe López Obrador is hoping that by the time Mexico’s elections roll around in July, all the opponents of his party will have fled north. That’s one way to ensure victory.

While Old Joe was high-mindedly denouncing walls to the applause of his buddies Justin and Andrés, construction began on a wall, paid for (of course) by you and me, at his luxurious beach house. The UK’s Daily Mail reported Monday that “construction began last week for privacy fencing surrounding President Joe Biden’s favorite vacation spot at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.” The Mail published photos showing “the entire side of Biden’s beach home walled off by tall white fencing broken up by gray stone pillars as workers continued to build up the barrier around the grounds last week.” How much is Joe’s wall going to set us back? “The project,” said the Mail, “has a price tag of nearly half-a-million dollars.” Specifically, $490,324. Hey, will you take a check?

For Old Joe Biden, no price is too steep, am I right? The Big Guy works hard pretending to be president of the United States, and he deserves to be maintained in the manner to which he has become accustomed. After all, we don’t want any drug cartel members or terrorists or human traffickers walking around in the faux president’s vacation digs, which cost him $2.7 million, which he earned fair and square doing the people’s work, now, do we? Of course, we don’t.

And so for Old Joe, we’re shelling out for the very best. To be sure, however, there were some curmudgeons and grumps who would deny our Dear Leader the best that American taxpayer money can buy: Rep. Jim Jordan (R, of course, Ohio) tweeted: “So walls work at Joe Biden’s beach house, but not the southern border?” To that, disabled people’s rights advocate Natalie Weaver responded: “You are a horrible person.”

Of course. And why is Jim Jordan a horrible person? Because he dared to point out Old Joe’s self-serving hypocrisy and inconsistency. Because he thinks it unjust that ordinary Americans should have to suffer for Joe’s globalist, internationalist, open-borders policies while he suns himself in safety and security behind walls we paid for. Americans should be only too glad to foot the bill for Joe’s wall and suffer the risks and dangers involved in unknown numbers of criminals and terrorists streaming into the U.S. across what was once known as the Southern border. It’s a small price to pay for the privilege of living in the socialist utopia Joe and his henchmen are fashioning for us.

Tear down Joe’s Delaware wall? Not on your life. With it, our president-for-the-cameras can watch Matlock in peace and security while his handlers work up his next speech about how bad and racist walls are. That’s the way it is, and the way it should be, in the Brave New America that the Leftist elites are busy fashioning.