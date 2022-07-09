Kamala Harris Tosses Yet Another Word Salad

Kamala Harris would have us believe that she is vice president of the United States and thus is a very serious individual indeed, only a heartbeat away from having to fill the awesome shoes of Old Joe Biden himself, who is, at least in the eyes of Salon magazine, on par with the Founding Fathers.

But despite the fact that Kamala Harris could at any moment have to take over from Old Joe the overwhelming responsibility of pretending to be president, she always has trouble convincingly appearing as if she knows what she is talking about, no matter what the subject at hand is. Harris demonstrated this again Friday during a discussion of abortion when she tossed yet another of her famous word salads.

did past Dems fail by not codifying Roe v. Wade over the past five decades?



Harris: I think that, to be very honest with you, I do believe that we should have rightly believed, but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled. pic.twitter.com/4eF9M2Jvw6 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 8, 2022

Harris was busy making the Democrats’ favored pseudo-libertarian pro-abortion argument, explaining that abortion was a private matter in which the government should not interfere. CBS News correspondent Robert Costa might have asked Harris why the Democrats were in favor of so much government control over our lives in so very many areas and yet suddenly pretend to be libertarians on the abortion issue, but instead, he asked her: “When you look back, did Democrats fail, past Democratic presidents, congressional leaders, to not codify Roe v. Wade over the past five decades?”

Harris answered sagely: “I think that, to be very honest with you, I do believe that we,” and here she paused thoughtfully, wheels turning, “should have rightly believed, but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled. Certain issues are just settled.”

Costa replied: “Clearly we’re not.” Harris responded: “No, that’s right. And that’s why I do believe that we are living, sadly, in real unsettled times.”

Deeply unsatisfied with this, movie critic Jason Bailey tweeted: “Anyone. Who has paid. The slightest. Tiniest. Bit of attention. To women’s health issues. For the past SEVERAL DECADES. Knew. It. Was. Not. Settled.”

Media analyst David Reaboi, however, could see why Harris, caught in yet another deer-in-the-headlights moment, responded the way she did: she and many other Democrats are shell-shocked over the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which directly contradicts their assumption of an inevitable flow of history in a Leftist direction.

Reaboi tweeted: “She’s right—they still can’t process the idea that their vision of Progress isn’t inevitable and would ever be rolled-back. That’s why even ‘moderate Dems’ lost their minds in 2016 and haven’t been sane since. 2016 was an eschatological crisis—not just for the Left, but for liberalism more broadly. The future they’d all taken for granted was revealed as a lie, with all the psychic breaks that come with it.”

Related: Gingrich: Kamala Harris May Be the ‘Dumbest Person’ Elected as Vice President

That is true, but Harris’ manner of delivery is also noteworthy: the woman who could someday soon become the puppet for the most powerful people in the world has repeated difficulty in delivering basic declarative sentences. Just last Tuesday, when she visited Highland Park, Ill., after the shooting there on Independence Day, Harris said: “We got to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to have to take this seriously. The whole nation should understand and have a level of empathy to understand that this could happen anywhere in any peace-loving community. And we should stand together and speak out about why this has to stop. Thank you.”

And in March, at a White House event with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Harris purported to explain why the U.S. was sending an aid package to Jamaica: “We also recognize just as it has been in the United States, for Jamaica, one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way of its impact has been the pandemic. So to that end, we are announcing today also that we will assist Jamaica in COVID recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential to, I believe, what is necessary to strengthen not only the issue of public health but also the economy.” Right.

Just a few years ago she had a reputation, largely media-driven to be sure, of being sharp, tough, and competent. No one thinks that about her anymore outside the most hardcore circles of Democrat diehards, and no one is responsible for the dismantling of her image except Kamala Harris herself. But ultimately, the fact is that she is utterly unsuited for the job she may soon be holding. Her supporters will be happy enough simply from the fact that she is the “first black female president.” And the people who are operating Old Joe’s strings will likely keep on pulling Kamala’s.