Liars: Ilhan Omar, CNN, WaPo, Daily Beast Accuse Ted Cruz of Defending Nazi Salute

For Leftists today, anyone who opposes cradle-to-grave government control, forcible vaccination with largely untested substances, and the transfer of large populations from Central and South America, as well as Afghanistan and elsewhere, into American cities in the dark of night is a Nazi, and so the fact that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Gaza) accused Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) of defending Nazis is not really groundbreaking or unusual.

What is striking in this case, however, is the fact that Omar based her accusation on Cruz noting that angry parents who opposed Critical Race Theory and mask mandates in schools were mocking school board members by making the Nazi salute: in other words, the people Cruz was criticizing were accused of being Nazis, not those he was defending. Would Omar really be that nakedly dishonest? Why, of course.

Omar on Monday tweeted “Ted Cruz just casually defending Nazis in a congressional hearing” over a video of Cruz castigating Gestapo chief, that is, Attorney General Merrick Garland. And the ardently America-loving Congresswoman wasn’t alone. The Daily Beast ran a story with the breathless headline, “Ted Cruz Defends Parents Doing Nazi Salutes at School Board Meetings.” Not to be outdone, the Washington Post gave us: “A man gave a Nazi salute at a school board meeting to oppose mask rules. Ted Cruz defended it as a form of protest.” CNN was punchier: “Ted Cruz defends parent’s use of Nazi salute.” Even the UK’s far-Left Independent got into the act with “Ted Cruz appears to defend parent doing Nazi salute at school board meeting.”

Omar’s tweet and all of these headlines give the impression that a Nazi parent showed up at a school board meeting, gave the stiff-arm salute proclaiming his allegiance to the Führer, and duly came to the attention of the indefatigable patriots in Merrick Garland’s FBI, whereupon Ted Cruz, a conservative Republican and hence a Nazi himself, goose-stepped into a Congressional hearing, clicked his jackbooted heels, and spoke out in defense of this sinister parent.

This fits in perfectly with the Left’s paranoid fantasies about conservatives, but Omar, as well as the Beast, CNN, and the Post were all apparently banking on their Leftist marks not bothering to watch the video of the actual exchange between Cruz and Garland, as it made it immediately clear that Cruz was not defending the Nazi salute from the standpoint of approval of Nazism. In reference to incidents that Garland used to call for an FBI presence at school board meetings, Cruz noted that one involved a parent doing a Nazi salute; Cruz said: “My God! A parent did a Nazi salute at a school board because they thought the policies were oppressive. General Garland, is doing a Nazi salute at an elected official, is that protected by the First Amendment?” Garland replied that it was.

There was no ambiguity, no mistake: Cruz was clearly defending the right of parents to accuse authoritarian school board officials of being Nazis. He was equating calling them Nazis with saying that their “policies were oppressive.” The fact that the establishment media and Ilhan Omar jumped on this as evidence that Cruz harbors some affinity for National Socialism, which was as socialist as Biden’s handlers are today and as virulently anti-Semitic as Ilhan Omar, is just the latest indication of their dishonesty and untrustworthiness.

Cruz himself addressed the brouhaha in a tweet Wednesday: “Lefty journos are either (1) dishonest or (2) not very bright (or both). The parent was doing the Nazi salute because he was calling the authoritarian school board Nazis—evil, bad & abusive. And yes, calling someone a Nazi is very much protected by the First Amendment.”

Will Omar retract her accusation? Will the various media outlets that ran misleading headlines suggesting that Cruz harbored Nazi sentiments issue corrections or clarifications? Of course not. And in this case, yet again, the lie goes halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to put on its shoes. The headlines implying that Cruz defended a Nazi parent are still out there and will remain out there for Beto O’Rourke or whomever Cruz faces in his next Senate race to exploit.

The game here is all about defaming and destroying the opposition so that the Left is the only game in town. In that sense, Omar, CNN, the Beast, WaPo and the rest are doing essentially the same thing that Garland did by siccing the FBI on angry parents at school board meetings: endeavoring to intimidate, marginalize and ultimately crush dissent. It’s quintessentially anti-American, as Omar herself is, but it is the order of the day.