Biden Administration Secretly Flying Thousands of Young Illegal Immigrants Into New York

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki promised on President Biden’s first day in office to “bring transparency and truth back to the government to share the truth, even when it’s hard to hear.”

If this is the case, why is the Biden administration trying to hide the fact that they’re flying thousands of illegal alien children who were caught trying to cross the border to the suburbs of New York City?

You would think they’d be proud of their policy of welcoming illegal aliens to the country. It’s so much better than Donald Trump’s “inhumane” policies, which were designed to keep them out. Why the secrecy? Why not open the arrivals of these planes in New York to the press and throw a big welcoming ceremony for them?

You and I both know that if the word ever got out about these flights, there would be protesters to meet the planes and criticism from Republicans — headaches that Biden doesn’t need right now. It would be “bad optics” for this president, who will move heaven and earth to avoid “bad optics.”

New York Post:

A Post analysis of online flight-tracking data suggests that around 2,000 migrants nabbed after sneaking into the US from Mexico have arrived at the airport outside White Plains on 21 flights since Aug. 8. Records show some of the planes touched down between midnight and 6:30 a.m. — when a voluntary curfew is in effect — with two arriving from Houston at 2:13 a.m. and 4:29 a.m. on Aug. 20. The clandestine nature of the operation raises questions about how the White House is dealing with a recent surge in unaccompanied minors.

Indeed, we’ve already seen how the White House has been desperate to hide the massive surge of illegal aliens — especially children. They’ve been processing the illegal alien children as fast as they get them, giving them to unvetted sponsors who may or may not have the best interests of the children at heart.

A source familiar with the operation at the Westchester airport said the underage migrants typically arrive carrying backpacks and are bused to locations including the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, upstate Newburgh, and Bridgeport and Danbury in Connecticut. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, it stopped in Syosset, Long Island, at the campus of MercyFirst, a nonprofit sponsored by the Catholic Sisters of Mercy that provides housing and services for “children and adolescents who are the victims of societal problems,” according to its website. On Friday night, one bus left the Westchester airport and barreled down the Hutchinson River Parkway — which is off limits to commercial vehicles — at speeds greater than 75 mph before crossing the Throgs Neck Bridge.

The Post discovered some of the illegal alien kids deplaned in Jacksonville, Florida. “If the Biden Administration is so confident that their open-border policy is good for our country, why the secrecy?” asked a spokesperson for Governor Ron DeSantis.

It may be good for the country but it’s horrible for Joe Biden’s future in politics.

