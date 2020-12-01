Biden’s Immigration Plans Will Inundate Us with National Security Risks

Every good Democrat knows that America is a pesthole of systemic racism and institutionalized discrimination against people of color, who must constantly be on guard against violent Trump-supporting white supremacists who roam the streets looking for minorities to brutalize. Just ask Jussie Smollett. But all well-informed Democrats also know that the United States is an inexhaustible cornucopia of peace and prosperity that only racists would not want to share with the entire world. One of the most repugnant manifestations of America’s systemic racism during the Trump era has been the restrictions placed on some people’s ability to enter the country and experience some of that systemic racism for themselves. But His Fraudulency Joe Biden has promised to fix all that, and House Democrats are working now to make sure he does it quickly and efficiently.

The Washington Examiner reported Saturday that “House Democrats have begun drafting an immigration reform plan which President-elect Joe Biden has signaled he will sign. Rep. Linda Sanchez has started the process of drafting an immigration reform bill that Democrats are expected to submit as soon as Biden enters the White House.”

This is a top priority for the likely incoming administration, as “multiple Hispanic Caucus members” have stated that a “large number of Democrats would be severely disappointed” if Biden were to undo Trump’s immigration restrictions, and undo them quickly. Biden, according to the Examiner, is ready to “grant citizenship to the tens of millions of illegal immigrants currently in the U.S.,” as well as implement “a 100-day moratorium on deportations.”

What could possibly go wrong? Once this is done, America will no longer be the racist, xenophobic place it has been during the Trump years, or since 1619, or whatever the Left is saying with smug intellectual certainty and moral superiority these days, and will once again rejoin the family of nations and resume performing its critical role of welcoming violent criminals from other lands. You know, tired, poor huddled masses such as Fabjan Alameti, a refugee from Albania who in December 2019 pleaded guilty in Bozeman, Mont., to plotting a jihad massacre for the Islamic State. And another Muslim migrant named Rondell Henry, who was from Trinidad and Tobago and lived in Germantown, Md., was indicted for plotting a jihad massacre at a Washington, D.C.-area tourist site, the National Harbor Complex on the Potomac River.

Nor are they the only ones. A Somali Muslim migrant named Mohammad Barry in February 2016 stabbed multiple patrons at a restaurant owned by an Israeli Arab Christian; Dahir Adan, another Somali Muslim migrant, in October 2016 stabbed mall shoppers in St. Cloud while screaming “Allahu akbar”; and Abdul Razak Artan, yet another Somali Muslim migrant, in November 2016 injured nine people with car and knife attacks at Ohio State University.

This kind of thing is going on in Europe as well. All of the jihadis who murdered 130 people in Paris in November 2015 had just entered Europe as refugees. In February 2015, the Islamic State boasted it would soon flood Europe with as many as 500,000 refugees. The Lebanese Education Minister said in September 2015 that there were 20,000 jihadis among the refugees in camps in his country.

Meanwhile, 80% of migrants who streamed into Europe in the last few years claiming to be fleeing the war in Syria weren’t really from Syria at all. So why were they claiming to be Syrian and streaming into Europe, and now the U.S. as well? An Islamic State operative gave the answer when he boasted in September 2015, shortly after the migrant influx began, that among the flood of refugees, 4,000 Islamic State jihadis had already entered Europe. He explained their purpose: “It’s our dream that there should be a caliphate not only in Syria but in all the world, and we will have it soon, inshallah.” These Muslims were going to Europe in the service of that caliphate: “They are going like refugees,” he said, but they were going with the plan of sowing blood and mayhem on European streets. As he told this to journalists, he smiled and said, “Just wait.”

On May 10, 2016, Patrick Calvar, the head of France’s DGSI internal intelligence agency, said that the Islamic State was using migrant routes through the Balkans to get jihadis into Europe.

Isn’t it terrible that that racist Trump tried to prevent this from happening in America? But soon Dotty Old Joe will fling open the gates, and any Americans who fall victim to migrant criminals can congratulate themselves in their last moments that at very least, they weren’t racist.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.