CNN's Don Lemon Unites Women Right and Left Responding to His 'Inartful Comments' About Nikki Haley

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is running for the GOP nomination for president, pushing the theme that a “new generation of leadership” is needed for Republicans to win.

It’s an interesting thesis given that Haley is one of that “new generation.” At any rate, the Democrats, who will be running the oldest person in history to seek the presidency, don’t want Haley to get any traction with that theme at all.

In so doing, however, those who have a proclivity to stick their size tens squarely in their pie hole are set up beautifully to make asses of themselves.

Enter CNN’s resident partisan hack, Don Lemon. Lemon did his best to prove the adage that if you don’t have anything nice to say about someone, keep your mouth shut.

Matt reported on Lemon’s idiotic outburst on Feb. 16:

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable. I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people — you know, politicians — are suddenly not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry,” he said on CNN This Morning, “when a woman is considered being in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.” Co-host Poppy Harlow quickly interjected, “What are you talking — wait.” “That’s not according to me,” Lemon insisted. “Prime for what?” Harlow asked. “It depends. It’s just like, prime, if you look it up. If you Google ‘when is a woman in her prime,’ it’ll say 20s, 30s, 40s,” he replied. “I’m not saying I agree with that. So I think she has to be careful about saying that — you know, politicians aren’t in their prime.”

Appealing to Google as a source of authority is idiotic. You could “prove” Haley is an alien from another planet using Google. That said, Lemon was given a graceful opportunity to exit the explosive conversation. He courteously declined.

“Are you talking about prime for, like, childbearing?” Harlow asked. “Or are you talking about prime for being president?” “Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime? It says 20s, 30s, and 40s,” he said. “I’m just saying Nikki Haley should careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime, and they need to be in their prime when they serve, because she wouldn’t be in her prime, according to Google or whatever it is.”

There he goes, appealing to some nonexistent authority on Google again. Later, Lemon apologized for his “inartful comments.”

The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 16, 2023

Women on the right and left weren’t satisfied at all. The left-wing group”Ultraviolet” has called on CNN to suspend Lemon after his comments on Haley.

Fox News:

Ultraviolet’s statement joins the chorus of backlash prompted by Lemon’s recent comments about Haley. Other women’s advocacy groups, including the Independent Women’s Forum and Maggie’s List, have also criticized Lemon for the comments, calling them a “sexist attack” and claiming that Lemon never would have made the remarks about female Democratic Party politicians.

Lemon wouldn’t have dared to say anything remotely like that if it was a Democratic woman, because he wants to be invited to all the best parties and be able to interview these Democratic women at some point in the future.

The reality is that old men were young men back when Joe Biden passed his own prime. Biden is so far beyond his prime he’s forgotten what “prime” looks like.

We should really thank Lemon for making age an issue in the 2024 election.