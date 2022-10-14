Two Bristol, CT, Police Officers Shot and Killed Responding to Fake 911 Call

A series of tragic events unfolded in Bristol, Conn., on Wednesday evening, resulting in the death of two decorated officers and one of the suspects.

The incident began earlier in the evening on Wednesday when law enforcement responded to a “disorderly patron” call at an unspecified location. Bristol police responded and issued the suspect a summons to appear in court.

At that point, according to the Connecticut State Police, the man who received the summons returned home and made a fake 911 call to lure officers to his residence. The police say that the three officers who responded to the domestic disturbance call were met with gunfire from an automatic rifle.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy died from their wounds, while Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was treated and released from the hospital that same day.

Also dead was one of the assailants, Nicholas Brutcher, 35. His brother was wounded, and his condition currently isn’t known.

Bristol CT police officers who died 35 y/o Sgt. Dustin Demonte

34 y/o Officer Alex Hamzy

Bristol CT police officers who died 35 y/o Sgt. Dustin Demonte

34 y/o Officer Alex Hamzy

26 y/o Alec Iurato seriously injured and in surgery.

NBC4:

A person who lives in the area told us he was playing tennis at Page Park when he heard gunshots. “All we heard was sirens and then we heard the helicopter flying around from Page Park which is about two miles from here,” Ted Krawiec said. “It’s scary, especially Bristol is, I mean, a peaceful town and it’s scary to hear something like this is happening here.” A large number of police officers were also at Bristol Hospital early Thursday morning. There was also a Bristol fire truck at the hospital with a large American flag hanging from its raised ladder.

The alleged cop killer, Nicholas Brutcher, was a town rowdy who enjoyed his beer and showing off firearms.

“I don’t know much about [Nicholas], except he drinks a lot,” he said. “The dude’s always drinking. He’d be around, checking on his brother. “Their mother must be a wreck right now,” he added. “She’s also crazier than a f–king bag of chips. “Their dad’s really got his s–t together. He’s got a really good heart. He’s been taking care of their mother and those boys for years. That dude’s a strong man. “After this, I don’t know,” he said.

Two officers — one with a baby on the way — gunned down doing their job. A quiet street in a quiet neighborhood in a mostly law-abiding town. The officers didn’t beat protesters or shoot black people. They responded to a call like dozens of others they both had handled over the years professionally and competently.

There are many Democrats who claim they support the police but want to make it more difficult and dangerous to do their jobs. Let them come to Bristol and say that to the faces of the widows and young children left behind.