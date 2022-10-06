Police Captain David Dorn's Widow Blasts Defund the Police Democrats in Reaction to Murderer's Sentencing

Police Captain David Dorn was murdered in 2020 during riots following the death of George Floyd.

While reacting to the sentencing of his murderer, his widow Ann Dorn blasted Democrats, “including Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) for still supporting the “defund police’ movement.”

In singling out Bush, Dorn cited the congresswoman’s support of anti-police rhetoric on Fox & Friends on Thursday.

“I find it funny that she says ‘defund the police.’ But yet, she spends $400,000-$700,000 on security alone just for herself, using police officers to do it. And her own city that she came from is being destroyed by crime. Police are needed and the community does not want to defund the police. They want more police,” said Dorn.

Dorn didn’t stop there in her criticism of Democrats’ soft-on-crime anti-police rhetoric and policies.

Said Dorn, “In Illinois, they just passed a no-bail law. And it’s not for people who just commit small, minor offenses, people who commit second-degree murder, really big-time crimes. So why do you think these ideas are so pervasive in the face of all the statistics that show they are not working?”

Dorn also lashed out at prosecutors, saying they should be removed from office, while also praising Gov. Ron DeSantis for his handling of crime in Florida.

The retired police captain, David Dorn, 77, was killed after going to a friend’s pawn shop to stop looters.

Stephan Cannon, 26, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for Dorn’s murder. “I don’t think many of these young men think that when they do the things they do, they’re just not ruining their lives, they are ruining the lives of their family as well,” added Dorn.

There’s much more via local outlet KSDK in St. Louis: