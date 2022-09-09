Critical Racist: Black College Professor Tweets Out Hope for 'Excruciating Death' for the Queen

There are two reasons someone would publicly call for a painful death for another. Either they’re really desperate for attention, knowing that such a call will be shared far and wide. Or they are soulless cretins who derive pleasure from another person’s pain.

Uju Anya, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University, appears to have been motivated by a little of both when she posted a tweet — since removed by Twitter — “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”

She also tweeted this.

If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) September 8, 2022

OK. We get it. Colonizers, rapists, slavers, oppressors…the list goes on and on. But in every religion, of every race, in every corner of this planet, good people know how terribly, terribly wrong it is to wish someone’s death to be painful. Even good secular humanists would have trouble justifying a wish for a painful death.

Uju Anya is not a good person. She is a despicable human being — a soulless wretch who lives a life of such misery and “quiet desperation” that the only way to remind herself that she’s alive is by wishing painful death on those she believes wronged her.

Who should die in agony for the sins of her countrymen?

Many people of Nigerian descent like Uju Anya and Dr Shola conveniently forget that Nigerians were selling slaves before white people arrived and indeed there are still slaves in Nigeria today. Britain abolished slavery in 1833 and thousands of British sailors died freeing slaves — Craig’s Mum 3 (@Elizabe13014545) September 9, 2022

Another deleted tweet:

That wretched woman and her bloodthirsty throne have f***** generations of my ancestors on both sides of the family, and she supervised a government that sponsored the genocide my parents and siblings survived. May she die in agony.

This has nothing to do with “Christian charity” or “forgiveness.” It has to do with simple human decency. Not “white” human decency or black human decency but the kind of decency that embraces the suffering regardless of the color of their skin. If Anya is so bitter and filled with hate that she can’t see that, what in God’s name is she doing teaching young people at a prestigious university?

In fact, this isn’t the first time the publicity-hungry professor has been in trouble. She once used an offensive term for “cotton picker” that can also mean wild animal. “Akata means ‘cotton picker’ in reference to black Americans who were taken as slaves and shipped to the Americas to work on cotton and other plantations. It also loosely refers to a wild animal or cat in reference to someone who is uncultured,” according to the Black American daily The Moguldom Nation.

Daily Mail:

The petition to get her fired garnered nearly 800 signatures. It read: ‘Dr. Uju Anya can not be allowed to use the platform of Carnegie Mellon University Department of Modern Languages to further promote systemic racism through her blatant use of ethnic slurs on social media when referring to Foundational Black Americans. ‘This is a step backward in our fight to destroy systemic racism and discrimination for all people if institutions allow professors to become comfortable with using language as a weapon against people of color by people of color. ‘Society MUST hold all people accountable equally and we call on Carnegie Mellon University to take action against this type of egregious behavior to protect the reputation and integrity of the Higher Learning Institution.’

Elizabeth did not visit those horrors on anyone, anywhere, at any point in her 70-year reign. But black racists pushing the idea of “collective guilt” can accuse her of all sorts of heinous crimes because of the color of her skin. If the black racists want to accuse Elizabeth of insufficient empathy for what they’ve suffered, or an apathetic attitude toward her nation’s bloody history in Africa and elsewhere, they can try to make that case.

But it’s wrong to try and make Elizabeth pay for sins not committed by her or anyone in her government –a government she has extremely limited authority over.