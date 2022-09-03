Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Says Governor Abbott Is a 'Man Without Morals' After Bus of Illegals Arrives

Operation Lone Star is moving on to Chicago, where a busload of illegal aliens arrived on Thursday after being released by the Biden administration in Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) has been busing a small fraction of the illegal aliens who have arrived in Texas following their release by the government with a slip of paper with a court date — usually two or three years from today. So far, there have been about 7,900 sent to Washington, D.C. with another couple of thousand sent to New York City.

Thursday’s busloads were the first sent to Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused Abbott of “expelling the illegals” (they volunteered to go). “With these continued political stunts, Governor Abbott has confirmed, what unfortunately many of us had already known — that he is a man without any morals, humanity, or shame,” Lightfoot said at a press conference.

When @LoriLightfoot calls you “a man without morals,” you know you are doing the Lord’s work, @GregAbbott_TX. https://t.co/cKrjLee1j7 — Nick Searcy, “SEMI-FASCIST” FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 1, 2022

The Guardian:

Abbott has appeared on the conservative Fox News TV network presenting his ploy as a way of exposing the hypocrisy of Democratic leaders in northern “sanctuary cities”. He appeared on rightwinger Sean Hannity’s Fox News show at the time the New York scheme began and said: “These liberal leaders up in the north-east think, ‘That border crisis created by Joe Biden, that’s fine as long as Texas has to deal with it.’ But as soon as they have to deal with the real consequences of Biden’s border-caused crisis, they are up in arms.”

They’re calling it a “scheme” and a “political gambit” and are saying it’s “inhumane” and “racist.” But the real reason they’re upset is that they now have to prove how compassionate and welcoming they are — something that, despite their highfalutin rhetoric and bitter denunciations, they’re reluctant to do.

As long as it was Texas towns and Texas cities that were paying to house Biden’s refugees and illegals, they cheered the president on and praised him for his compassion and for acting in the finest traditions of our nation.

But let a tiny sliver of what Texas border towns were dealing with end up on their doorstep, and all of a sudden, it’s “inhumane.”

New York’s immigration commissioner, Manuel Castro, this week lamented the bussing as a “rightwing political extremist crisis”. He said Abbott was fomenting “anti-immigrant and anti-Latino hate, which impacts all of us whether we arrived here today or decades ago”.

I believe that most Americans see through the hypocrisy of Lightfoot, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. You can’t have it both ways. You can’t pretend to be a “sanctuary city” welcoming all who come here — legally or illegally — and then balk when someone presents you with the perfect opportunity to make good on your moral posturing.