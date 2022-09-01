What’s Wrong, Lori? Don’t You Want Immigrants in Chi-Town?

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took a swipe at Texas Governor Greg Abbott Thursday afternoon. The source of Her Honor’s ire? The fact that two busloads of migrants arrived at Chicago’s Union Station the night before.

According to a story from Fox News, Lightfoot said of Abbott: “Let me say loud and clear to Greg Abbott and his enablers in Texas with these continued political stunts, Gov. Abbott has confirmed what unfortunately many of us had known already, that he is a man without any morals, humanity or shame.” She accused Abbott of “inhumanely” loading the immigrants on to buses bound for the Windy City, with “no regard for what their next steps are.” She also took the time to decry Abbott’s move as a racist, xenophobic expulsion and said Abbott was treating the migrants like “cargo” and “chattel.”

And I am sure that leftists around the nation, eyes wide and sparkling, heads bobbing and tongues lolling like my dogs when I offer them treats, went: “Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! Abbott bad! Republicans racist!” Okay, that probably is not verbatim, but I’ll bet I’m pretty close.

The buses were air-conditioned and the riders were given food, water, and security. That isn’t exactly inhumane. And as far as no regard for their “next steps”? I don’t recall Democrats ever giving a rat’s fat fandango about the problems immigrants face crossing the border. You know, problems like rape gangs, trafficking people into prostitution or forced work, starvation, heat stroke, thirst, and being held in ransom houses. Are those not problems that concern Democrats? Really, Lori? Is it only a problem when Abbott puts them on a bus and sends them your way? Or are you more concerned that you now have to find homes and clothing and jobs for them?

After all, a nice progressive city like yours should welcome these immigrants. You guys are all for that, right? Who knows, they may become Cubs fans. Or White Sox fans. Or da Bears. Oh, wait, the Bears want out of Chicago. My bad. Well, you’ve still got the Cubbies and Sox. And besides, if they stuck around Texas, they might become… conservatives. (Gasp! Shriek!)

On the other hand, if they remain in Texas, they might be useful in flipping the state blue. Large numbers of immigrants can tax the state’s resources and provide you and your cronies with plenty of talking points about how nasty Abbott and his fellow Republicans are. It’s almost as if they are more useful to you in Texas. Almost as if they were cargo. Or chattel.