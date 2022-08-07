Mayor Adams 'Greets' Illegals in NYC, but Most Don't Show Out of Fear

New York City Mayor Eric Adams saw a chance for a perfect photo-op that would contrast his treatment of illegal aliens with that of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Adams showed up at the Port Authority Bus Terminal at 7 a.m. prepared to embrace the newcomers arriving by bus early Sunday morning — except most of the illegals had already gotten off the bus before arriving at the terminal. Only about 14 of the 40 illegals Adams expected to give him his media moment arrived.

Needless to say, Adams was a little miffed.

New York Post:

Mayor Adams tried to greet the latest bus load of migrants to get shipped in from Texas early Sunday — but was horrified to find the vast majority had already skipped, admitting it was likely through “fear” of the city. “We were led to believe about 40 people should have been on that bus. Only 14 got off,” said Adams, whom The Post caught having heated words with an organizer during the alarming, unexpected 7 a.m. no-show at Midtown’s Port Authority Bus Terminal. The mayor suggested that the most likely reason was “that because of the fear that something was going to happen to them if they came to this location, people got off earlier.” “And we are concerned about that because we don’t want people being dropped off [just] anywhere,” he said as the handful who did get off, including young kids, were processed and then led out to cabs.

All of these illegals supposedly have court dates for their case to be heard by an asylum judge. So what are they scared of? Many of the illegals had almost certainly tried to enter the U.S. at least once. Perhaps there’s a reason they don’t want a judge to decide whether they stay or go.

He later complained about the lack of info from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has been shipping the migrants to Democratic regions to ease what he calls a “crisis caused” by “open border policies.” “They’re not letting us know when the buses are leaving. They’re not letting us know what are the needs of the people on the bus. They are not giving us any information so we’re unable to really provide the service to people en route,” Adams complained of Abbott’s team. “We would like to get that information,” he said.

Adams can’t be that uninformed, can he? Abbott has been begging Washington for the exact same information.

Maybe Adams should ask his buddy in the White House to help him with this crisis. He’s sure not helping Abbott.