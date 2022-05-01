Woman Gets Surprise Upon Returning From Vacation: Squatters in Her Home and $50K in Belongings Gone

A Maryland woman returning from vacation got a nasty surprise when she walked in her door. Her residence had been emptied of everything but her bed. And on the bed, she found two squatters.

The unidentified woman apparently tried to leave but was tackled by the male squatter. There followed a bizarre sequence of events where the male squatter gave the woman advice on how to keep people from breaking into her home.

“Not only were they in my home, but everything in my home was gone except for my bed because he details how he loved my bed so much. And I’m like who are you? And he says my name. He’s like you didn’t pay your rent. I’m like what are you talking about? I paid my rent.”

Fox 5:

The woman said she tried to leave, but the male suspect in the video stopped her. “He tackles me, and I’m like ‘sir this is my home you not gone let me leave?’ He’s like, ‘no I’m just saying you not gone call the police. I’m going to give you your apartment you just not gone call the police.’” She said he eventually calms down, so she starts recording him when he doesn’t notice, as he’s packing his things and explaining how he got inside her apartment.

She still doesn’t know where her belongings are – about $50,000 worth of items. “I just couldn’t believe this was happening to me, I see this on TV,” she said. “They really took over my apartment, and I was just trying to remain calm. But at the same time, I just couldn’t believe this was happening to me. I come home and literally, two people are in my bed relaxing.”

The victim left for vacation on March 28 and returned on April 5. The woman says she doesn’t know where her belongings are and doubts she will ever recover them. As for the criminal squatters, they’re still at large after they promised they were going to do the same thing to another homeowner.