No, Trump Did Not 'Storm Off the Set' of Piers Morgan's Interview Show

On one level, the claim by media personality Piers Morgan that Donald Trump “stormed off” the set when he brought up the 2020 presidential election is just plain creepy.

But if the only side of the story you get is from Morgan trying to goose ratings for his new show — the side the mainstream media wants you to see — Trump comes off as an unhinged maniac.

But thankfully — in the interest of an accurate and complete historical record — the Trump team made an audio recording of the interview that, lo and behold, does not show the former president “storming” off the set. What it shows is Morgan telling Trump four times “this is the last question” until an exasperated Trump just gets up and leaves.

First up, Morgan’s sensationalized version of events.

New York Post:

Incensed Trump tried to end things by declaring, “That’s it!” before I reminded him that we hadn’t discussed his hole-in-one, which he then sat down again and did — briefly — before abruptly jumping to his feet, looking hateful, and barking at the shocked crew: “TURN THE CAMERAS OFF!” Then he turned on his heel, and sloped angrily off through a side door, loudly muttering, “SO dishonest …” It wasn’t a rhetorical observation. Apparently, he was later heard denouncing me as a “scumbag” and saying he wished he’d never done the interview.

In fact, as the audio of the interview released later by Trump’s office shows, there was a much different ending to the interview.

NBC News: