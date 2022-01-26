U.S. Sends Formal Response to Russia's Ukraine Demands

The United States delivered a formal written response to Russia’s demands that NATO pull back forces from Eastern Europe and bar Ukraine and other former Soviet bloc nations from ever joining the alliance.

The demands were unacceptable when they were made. And the State Department says they’re unacceptable now.

Washington Post:

The United States’ written response included proposals for improving “reciprocal transparency” between Russia and the West regarding “force posture in Ukraine” and military exercises conducted in the region, Blinken said. It also includes proposals addressing the placement of missile systems in Europe and arms control, such as “our interest in a follow-on agreement to the New START treaty that covers all nuclear weapons,” he said. The Biden administration recently agreed to extend New START until February 2026. The document, Blinken said, “reiterates what we’ve said publicly for many weeks, and in a sense for many years: that we will uphold the principles of NATO’s open door, and that’s … a commitment that we’re bound to.” He noted that the responses “were fully coordinated with Ukraine and our European allies and partners,” and that their recommendations were “incorporated…into the final version delivered to Moscow.”

In truth, Putin made those “demands” knowing full well that they would be rejected by NATO and the U.S.

Related: Putin Has America Right Where He Wants It: Weak and Virtually Alone

The preliminaries are now over and the title fight is about to begin. What can we expect from Putin now that he’s made all these threats about “retaliatory actions” if the responses didn’t meet with his approval?

Associated Press:

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied it has plans to attack Ukraine, but the U.S. and NATO are worried about Russia massing its troops near Ukraine and conducting a series of sweeping military maneuvers. As part of the drills, motorized infantry and artillery units in southwestern Russia practiced firing live ammunition, warplanes in Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea performed bombing runs, dozens of warships sailed for training exercises in the Black Sea and the Arctic, and Russian fighter jets and paratroopers arrived in Belarus for joint war games. Speaking to Russian lawmakers, Lavrov said he and other top officials will advise Putin on the next steps after receiving the U.S. reply. “If the West continues its aggressive course, Moscow will take the necessary retaliatory measures,” Lavrov said.

Putin is not normally a subtle man, but it’s doubtful he’ll start the tanks rolling anytime soon. He’s more likely to push the boundaries and probe for weakness first. How far will Biden allow him to go before his “massive retaliation” sets in?

Putin has the enormous advantage in that he doesn’t have a political party on his back, an opposition party at his throat, or a restless public that doesn’t trust him. On the other hand, he has complete freedom of action. He will go as far as his appetites can safely take him.

And if Biden never pushes back, those appetites can take him a long way.