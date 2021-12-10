Illegal Aliens Flooding Through the 'Yuma Gap' in Arizona Creating a State of Emergency

The “Yuma Gap” is the small corner of the world where Arizona, California, and Mexico intersect. And it has become one of the primary destinations for illegals trying to cross the border into the United States.

It’s gotten so bad in recent weeks that Yuma has declared a local state of emergency to deal with the crisis.

Former Director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Thomas Homan says the border patrol in the tiny area is overwhelmed.

Fox News:

I think the cartel is taking advantage of Yuma. They know Yuma does not have the staffing that Rio Grande Valley has. In Del Rio, they detail hundreds of border patrol agents there. Yuma is being overwhelmed. I have had numerous Border Patrol agents from Yuma calling me and saying at one time they had 4,000 in custody. Another thousand stationed at the south of the border. They don’t have the facilities to handle that many people.

Homan says that agents were pulled off the line to process the illegals. He says his sources claim that hundreds of illegals rushed the border while the agents were busy doing clerical work.

There is no relief in sight. DHS rather than sending additional resources there, what are they doing? They’re forcing the agents to take diversity, equity and inclusion training on top of this historic surge, it’s just ridiculous the position these agents have been put in by this administration, on purpose, because they want open borders.

Davis Ornelas and his 6-year-old daughter Anli, from Venezuela, managed to walk through ankle-deep water in the Colorado River in an area known as the Yuma Gap, where Mexico, Arizona and California meet.https://t.co/hfQxNjshAl — Border Report (@BorderReportcom) December 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the rules on asylum continue to be twisted and abused to the point where they are totally meaningless.

Fox 5:

It’s been widely discussed that unless you’re from Mexico, just about anyone will be given a chance to seek asylum. That’s probably why many of the migrants here are from all over the world including Russia, Uzbekistan, Nepal, India, Haiti, Ecuador, Brazil, the Republic of Georgia and many other countries. “This is a tragic situation, a humanitarian crisis,” said Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines. “I’m not pointing fingers at anyone but we could sure use some federal assistance, the processing center is overwhelmed, they can’t keep up.”

Why the pretense? Why doesn’t the Biden administration just announce that if you want to come to America and cross the border, come ahead? No one will stop you. In fact, it calls into question the rationale for having a border patrol at all.

“I’m here because the United States offers more opportunities,” said Ruli, a migrant from Haiti. “There is nothing for me at home, it can’t offer me anything like the U.S. can.” Ruli said his journey began four years ago after leaving Haiti for Chile. From there he traveled through South America, Central America and finally this year he made it to Mexico where he heard about the Yuma Gap.

How much longer will there be “opportunities” for Ruli and people like him, if we just fling open the gates and allow unrestricted immigration?

Ruli will find those opportunities fast disappearing if this keeps up much longer.