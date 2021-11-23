Biden to Tap Strategic Oil Reserve After Stupidly Cutting Production

While energy experts have consistently said a release of U.S. reserves would likely do little to lower gas prices, the White House said the effort would be undertaken “in parallel” with similar efforts by China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United Kingdom. Average U.S. gas prices stood at $3.41 as of Monday, according to AAA, with costs even higher in some parts of the country such as Pennsylvania and Nevada. It is unclear how much the White House effort would immediately affect prices. Oil prices have begun to tick down independent of the administration’s efforts, in part due to fears of new lockdowns in Europe crimping demand.

If releasing crude from the Strategic Oil Reserve won’t lower the price, why do it?

Biden needs a good old-fashioned political scapegoat to deflect blame from himself and his ruinous policies. So the president is creating a plot by the big oil companies to keep the price of fuels high. He has sicced the Federal Trade Commission on the oil companies, ordering them to “investigate” what he calls “anti-consumer” behavior.

“The bottom line is this: gasoline prices at the pump remain high, even though oil and gas companies’ costs are declining,” Biden wrote in a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan. “The Federal Trade Commission has authority to consider whether illegal conduct is costing families at the pump. I believe you should do so immediately.”

The “anti-consumer” behavior is coming directly from the Oval Office. When the president of the United States cheerleads the rest of the world to cut production of fossil fuels and then prices go up as the supply goes down, who or what else is there to blame? Some cockamamie plot for the evil and greedy oil companies to make more money? Or a senile old fool who doesn’t know the first thing about supply and demand?