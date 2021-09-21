No Room in Joe Biden's America for Persecuted Christian Refugees

The Biden administration announced that beginning with the new fiscal year on October 1, the U.S. will raise its refugee admissions to 125,000.

It’s a goal that the Biden administration had established as far back as April, as the president seeks to overturn another Trump-era immigration policy. But is Biden reversing the policy because it was Trump’s?

The plight of refugees around the world has gotten worse over the past year. Their numbers have increased due largely to war and man-made famines. Coupled with the pandemic, the wisdom of allowing so many unvaccinated people into the United States needs to be questioned.

In FY 2021, the U.S. admitted a record low of 15,000 refugees because of the pandemic. When Biden took office, he immediately raised that number to more than 60,000. Now he’s more than doubled it in 2022.

Associated Press:

In setting the target, the administration said it would focus on several key groups, including Central Americans, Afghans at risk due to their affiliation with the United States, LGBQT refugees and members of the predominantly Muslim Uighur ethnic group who are the targets of Chinese government campaign to eradicate their culture.

But not Christians in the Middle East. There used to be more than 1.5 million Christians in Iraq at the turn of the century. Now, just several hundred thousand remain — victims of religious oppression. By any yardstick, Christians in the Middle East are the victims of genocide.

Syrian, Egyptian, and Iranian Christians have also been targets of systematic persecution. But there’s no room in Joe Biden’s America for them.

“I applaud the Biden Administration for setting a target of 125,000 refugee admissions in the next fiscal year—a target my colleagues and I have been advocating for since April,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. “And while I’m disappointed in the projected number of refugees to be admitted this fiscal year, I acknowledge the challenges the Biden Administration inherited with the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program due to the anti-immigrant actions of the previous Administration.”

Who are the lucky 125,000 who will be allowed into the U.S? According to the Washington Post, several groups will receive consideration.