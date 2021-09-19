Splashdown! All-Amatuer Space Crew Returns Safely to Earth

History will note that on September 19, in the year of our Lord 2021 (not sorry for offending atheist readers), 4 human beings returned home after a nearly routine journey to space. What made the journey more than routine was that none of the four humans were professional astronauts. The flight was privately funded and launched by the public/private space venture, SpaceX.

The absolute most incredible experience of my life. Can’t wait to share more with you all! ❤️ https://t.co/Ptbbsro9OC — Hayley Arceneaux (@ArceneauxHayley) September 19, 2021

Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old billionaire entrepreneur who paid for and organized the flight, is a noted pilot but not trained in the workings of the Dragon 9 space capsule. Others on the jaunt included the mission pilot, Sian Proctor, 51, a college professor from Arizona; a 42-year-old father of two from Arizona Chris Sembroski; and a physician’s assistant Hayley Arceneaux who works at St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Ms. Arceneaux is a childhood bone cancer survivor who was treated and cured at St. Judes.

St. Jude’s is the real beneficiary of the flight as Isaacman raised funds to raise awareness and research funds for the facility. To date, the flight has raised more than the $200 million goal with Isaacman pledging $100 million originally and “throwing in’ another $50 million after the successful conclusion of the flight.

Musk throws in $50 million to Inspiration4’s St. Jude fundraiser, putting it beyond the $200 million goal https://t.co/6IdywozOps — Joey Roulette (@joroulette) September 19, 2021

Mr. Sembrowski entered a lottery for one of the seats. He didn’t win, but a friend did and gave him the seat. The lottery raised $13 million.

The mission itself may have been historic, but was uneventful.

Washington Post: