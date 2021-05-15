Pelosi Says Mask Mandate Will Continue on House Floor

President Joe Biden celebrated the lifting of most CDC requirements to wear a mask by saying, “Today is a great day for America.” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi begs to differ. When a reporter asked her if she will drop the mandate to wear a mask on the House floor, her response was: “No. Are they all vaccinated?”

Some Republicans, for their own reasons, have not gotten vaccinated and apparently never will. Pelosi is going to use that as an excuse to maintain the mask mandate even after it’s totally unnecessary.

“It’s about control,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday evening. “She wants to control the House.”

The Washington Post: