Trump Calls for Boycott of MLB Over Moving All-Star Game Out of Georgia

Donald Trump was not shy about taking on professional sports when he was in office. He continually blasted the NFL for allowing protests during the playing of the national anthem and gave the NBA a few withering blasts for its cancelling of some playoff games to protest police violence.

Now, Trump is directing his fire at Major League Baseball because the league decided to punish the city of Atlanta — which is 32 per cent black — by taking the prestigious (and lucrative) All-Star game from them. The reason has nothing to do with Atlanta. Nor does it have anything to do with common sense. The issue, according to the league office, is Georgia’s new “restrictive” voting law.

They’re right. It is a restrictive law. It restricts the legal right to vote to only those who are eligible to vote according to the law. And that’s apparently controversial.

Trump certainly didn’t pull any punches as he went after not only MLB kowtowing to the radicals, but also terrified woke corporations.

“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans,” Trump wrote, “and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections.”

“Boycott baseball,” Trump urged, “and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!”

Fox News:

During his presidency, Trump repeatedly hammered the NFL for allowing national anthem protests along its sidelines prior to games, and last year labeled the NBA a “political organization” after several teams called off playoff games in protest of police brutality. Trump has also characterized the NBA as being “bought off” by China, claiming the basketball league has favored its own overseas profits over supporting pro-democratic policies.

In fact, when one NBA executive obliquely criticized China over their crackdown on Hong Kong democracy, China complained and the NBA groveled an apology. It was only the intense pressure by Americans who were sickened by the league’s genuflecting to China that saved the executive’s job.

Trump isn’t the only one outraged by this cave-in by the league to the radicals.

OutKick founder and Fox Sports Radio host Clay Travis called the decision “simply pathetic” before blasting it in a series of tweets. “This is the worst decision baseball has made since the [1994] strike,” Travis wrote. “You need an ID to pick up tickets to attend a baseball game. Or to get a beer inside once you’re there. But MLB is moving the all star game because you need an ID .

Mollie Hemmingway summed it up nicely.

It is slanderous to say that people who care about honest and fair elections are racist. @MLB Major League Baseball and anyone else pushing that lie should be ashamed of themselves. At a time baseball is struggling to keep its fans, much less get new fans, this is disgusting. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 2, 2021

Donald Trump, Jr. recommended some concrete action by GOP members in Congress.

Republicans in Congress should immediately move to repeal the @MLB's anti-trust exemption. Grow some balls and fight fire with fire. https://t.co/2HBuUu26xv — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 2, 2021

Failed Georgia politician Stacey Abrams pleaded with people not to “boycott Georgia.” So much for that.

MLB is more woke than Stacey Abrams on this subject My gosh, think about that for a minute https://t.co/jmfpVnvUed — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) April 2, 2021

MLB called a common sense voting law, racist towards black people. So they removed the All Star Game that would've given millions to a predominately black city. That'll show them 🤦🏾‍♀️ — McKayla J (@McKaylaRoseJ) April 2, 2021

Indeed, boycotts are a poor weapon for activists to use because they generally end up hurting the wrong people. In this case, millions of tax dollars would have flowed into city coffers if All-Star Week had taken place in Atlanta, not to mention the $80 to $100 million or so in economic activity the city is now losing out on.

Take that, Georgia Republicans!