Record Number of Kids Taken in at the Border in March

The number of migrants at the U.S. southern border spiked to 171,000 in March after 100,000 were apprehended in February. More concerning, a record number of unaccompanied children arrived at the border, overwhelming authorities who can’t handle the influx as it is. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says that 18,800 children were taken into custody in March. The highest number of migrant children showing up at the border unaccompanied during the 2019 border crisis was 11,861. March’s apprehensions of children were an all-time record.
But don’t worry. The president assured us this is just a “seasonal” thing.
The number of migrant families caught at the border more than doubled from 19,246 families in February to 53,500 in March. And yet, the administration is still in denial — or working hard to maintain the lie.
CNN:
The White House’s coordinator of the southern border, Amb. Roberta Jacobson, acknowledged the high number of arrivals this week, saying that they will eventually decline.
“Yes, it’s a larger group than usual, but … they will also diminish at a certain point. And the thing we have to do most quickly is get humanitarian assistance, job training, education, feeding assistance — because there’s food insecurity throughout these countries. We need to provide options,” she said.
Note that the ambassador has apparently prioritized job training and education — a sure sign that these kids and families aren’t going anywhere.
Despite the administration’s claims that all adults and families are turned away at the border, the flood of illegal aliens is beyond what many veteran Border Patrol officers have ever seen.
Washington Post:
Nearly 1,000 people per day are sneaking into the United States without being identified or taken into custody because U.S. border agents are busy attending to migrant families and unaccompanied children while also trying to stop soaring numbers of male adults, according to three U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials familiar with the data.
While CBP has never claimed to interdict every border crosser, the number of so-called got aways recorded in recent weeks is the highest in recent memory, said two of the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the data. The agency defines a got away as an individual who is not turned back to Mexico or apprehended, and is no longer being actively pursued by Border Patrol.
They are dealing with organized criminal gangs who have studied the U.S. immigration system and have learned where its vulnerabilities are.
The number of got aways has been especially high in southern Arizona, according to two agents there, as smaller groups of individuals, some carrying drugs, have been hiking through remote areas that would require time-consuming interdictions. It appears that smuggling organizations are sending “small groups of two, three or four, and that quickly occupies all the agents available to go after them,” said one agent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because that person was not authorized to speak to reporters.
Why should anyone believe the migrant surge at the border will “diminish at a certain point” as the ambassador says or that it is just a “seasonal anomaly” as the president claims? Central America is a hellhole but people wouldn’t be coming here in such numbers unless they believed they would be welcome. And the more people who pass on the news that the border is virtually open, the surge will grow larger.
It’s not what’s happening in Central America that is driving this crisis. This catastrophe is unfolding because of policies made in the good ole’ USA by Joe Biden.