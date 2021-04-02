Record Number of Kids Taken in at the Border in March

The number of migrants at the U.S. southern border spiked to 171,000 in March after 100,000 were apprehended in February. More concerning, a record number of unaccompanied children arrived at the border, overwhelming authorities who can’t handle the influx as it is. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says that 18,800 children were taken into custody in March. The highest number of migrant children showing up at the border unaccompanied during the 2019 border crisis was 11,861. March’s apprehensions of children were an all-time record.

But don’t worry. The president assured us this is just a “seasonal” thing.

The number of migrant families caught at the border more than doubled from 19,246 families in February to 53,500 in March. And yet, the administration is still in denial — or working hard to maintain the lie.

CNN:

The White House’s coordinator of the southern border, Amb. Roberta Jacobson, acknowledged the high number of arrivals this week, saying that they will eventually decline. “Yes, it’s a larger group than usual, but … they will also diminish at a certain point. And the thing we have to do most quickly is get humanitarian assistance, job training, education, feeding assistance — because there’s food insecurity throughout these countries. We need to provide options,” she said.

Note that the ambassador has apparently prioritized job training and education — a sure sign that these kids and families aren’t going anywhere.

Despite the administration’s claims that all adults and families are turned away at the border, the flood of illegal aliens is beyond what many veteran Border Patrol officers have ever seen.

Washington Post: