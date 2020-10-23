Tapper: Hunter Biden Story 'Too Disgusting' to Cover on CNN

CNN’s Jake Tapper is the epidemy of modern journalism; partisan, incurious, grossly opinionated, and dedicated to his cause.

Tapper was involved in a panel discussion with political commentator Bakari Sellers and made some startling statements about the Hunter Biden story that show what’s terribly wrong with journalists and CNN.

Fox News:

During a panel discussion on what advice President Trump and Joe Biden should take ahead of the final debate, Tapper alluded to the line of attacks the president is likely to make against his Democratic opponent and his son, though he avoided sharing details of the explosive claims to his viewers. “Bakari, the rightwing is going crazy with all sorts of allegations about Biden and his family. Too disgusting to even repeat here,” Tapper told his Democratic colleague Bakari Sellers. “I mean, some of the ones I’ve seen from the president’s son and some of the president’s supporters are just wildly unhinged. If Trump goes there, what should Biden do?”

As an aside, Tapper and CNN didn’t consider it “too disgusting” to report on every salacious rumor about Donald Trump before and after the 2016 campaign. I wonder what changed? Did they suddenly get religion and decide reporting on Hunter Biden’s immorality was too “disgusting” to cover?

“I mean, that’s a tough one,” Sellers responded. “If it’s me or you, Jake, somebody goes after our kids, you want to go back at them just as hard as they’re going after your children.” “And that’s Biden’s record!” Tapper jumped in. “I mean, he gets passionate about defending his kids.”

Sellers quickly changed the subject, attacking Trump and his family.

Sellers went on to say he expected Biden to be “restraint” during Trump’s constant attacks and accused the Trump family of “robbing the American public blind” and “pillaging and plundering government for your own benefit.”

Fortunately, most voters get their news from several sources. And if they only watch CNN for their news, they’re already Biden partisans anyway.

It should be noted that not covering the Hunter Biden story is costing CNN money. When a news outlet refuses to cover a major story, it loses viewers and readers.

CNN is a corporation and it has a fiduciarily responsibility to its shareholders. CNN’s decision to deliberately lose money because it might conflict with the company’s ideology leaves it open to lawsuits from shareholders who might not approve of corporate executives lowering the value of their stock holdings. And the Securities and Exchange Commission might take an interest in their political bias affecting their bottom line.

What will become of journalism in the near future? When the press only gets curious when a conservative politician slips up or does something illegal, it will be the end of a free press and the beginning of a state-sponsored propaganda organ.

