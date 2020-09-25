Shocking New FBI Texts Reveal Panic Over Handling of Trump Probe

FBI officials involved in the investigation of Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 campaign became so concerned about illegal activities being exposed that they purchased liability insurance to protect them from lawsuits. That’s just one of the shocking revelations contained in a series of texts disclosed in court by one of the attorneys for Michael Flynn.

Sean Davis and Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist combed through the texts and report on the findings.

The texts are related to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation by the bureau supposedly into links between Russian intelligence and the Trump for President campaign in 2016. The damning Steele Dossier was used as a pretext to not only get FISA warrants on Trump advisor Carter Page, but also investigate the president himself — despite the bureau leadership knowing that the intelligence was questionable.

The investigation tried to trap Michael Flynn to get him to flip on Trump.

The new disclosures made by DOJ also show that the FBI used so-called national security letters (NSLs) to spy on Flynn’s finances. Unlike traditional subpoenas, which require judicial review and approval before authorities can seize an innocent person’s property and information, NSLs are never independently reviewed by courts. One of the agents noted in a text message that the NSLs were just being used as a pretext by FBI leadership to buy time to find dirt on Flynn after the first investigation of him yielded no derogatory information.

Incredible.

The texts also reveal the not very surprising information that lead investigators in the case were in the tank for Hillary Clinton.

[D]oing all this election research – I think some of these guys want a [C]linton presidency,” one agent wrote on Aug. 11, shortly after the FBI opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation against Trump. In one series of texts sent the same day as the infamous Jan. 5 Oval Office meeting between Obama, Biden, Comey, Sally Yates, and Susan Rice, one agent admits that “Trump was right” when he tweeted that the FBI was delaying his briefings as incoming president so they could cook up evidence against him. As The Federalist first reported last May, that Jan. 5 meeting was the key to understanding the entire anti-Trump operation run out of Obama’s FBI.

But remember. The FBI investigation into Trump was “professional” and professionals don’t let their political biases color their investigations.

It appears that Barack Obama was one of the instigators of the Trump probe. He had the FBI scrambling to find dirt on Trump the last days of his presidency.

“[W]hat’s the word on how [Obama’s] briefing went?” one agent asked, referring to the Jan. 5 meeting. “Dont know but people here are scrambling for info to support certain things and its a mad house,” an FBI agent responded. “[J]esus,” an agent wrote back. “[T]rump was right. [S]till not put together….why do we do this to ourselves. [W]hat is wrong with these people[?]?

“Trump was right?” Media heads are exploding all over the western world.

Infected by the virus of partisanship, the bureau desperately sought information that would lead to Donald Trump’s impeachment. They justified the probe on grounds of national security when, in fact, there was clearly a partisan angle they were pursuing as well.

It’s tough to see from the texts and previously released information who exactly is criminally liable. But Michael Flynn, Carter Page, and probably several other people connected with the Crossfire Hurricane investigation have grounds to sue. These texts will play a large role in those lawsuits — probably why so many of those involved purchased liability insurance.