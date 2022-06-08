The List of Gear Kavanaugh's Would-Be Assassin Was Carrying Is Terrifying

What did this guy have planned?

The FBI has released the affidavit filed in the case of Nicholas John Roske, who was arrested near the home of Supreme Court Justice Bret Kavanagh on Wednesday afternoon. The list of weapons and gear the suspect had on his person reads like something out of a horror movie. Roske, who told police that he planned to assassinate Kavanaugh, was arrested with a suitcase containing “a black tactical chest rig and tactical knife, a Glock 17 pistol with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, crow bar, pistol light, duct tape, hiking boots with padding on the outside of the soles, and other items,” according to the FBI.

And lest you think some of those items were just ordinary tools you might find in the trunk of any car, Roske, who had traveled to Maryland from California, took a taxi to Kavanaugh’s home and carried the gear in a suitcase. What was the would-be assassin planning to do with the zip ties and the duct tape? Those don’t seem like items you’d need for an assassination, do they? And padded boots, purportedly to conceal his footprints? Why would you need those if you were planning to commit suicide? Obviously, there’s still a lot we don’t know about this case, but it’s terrifying to contemplate the “what ifs” in this assassination attempt.

Thank God police got to him before he was able to kill or maim Kavanaugh, his family members, or his security detail.

The suspect, who said he found the address of Kavanaugh’s home on the internet (that’s on YOU, left-wing whack jobs), told Montgomery County Police he was upset about the leaked draft opinion of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which could potentially overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, and also the recent school shooting in Uvalde. He admitted to targeting Kavanaugh because he believed the justice would “side with Second Amendment decisions that would loosen gun control laws.” He said he planned to kill Kavanaugh and then commit suicide to give his life purpose.

Other details we learned from the affidavit: Two U.S. deputy marshals saw a taxi drop Roske off in front of Kavanaugh’s Maryland residence. He was dressed in black and carrying a suitcase and a backpack. When he saw the marshals, he turned and began walking down the street. Shortly thereafter, Roske called 911 and said he was having suicidal thoughts. He informed the dispatcher that he had a gun in his suitcase and admitted he was planning to kill Kavanaugh. Montgomery County Police apprehended Roske while he was still on the phone with 911 and arrested him without incident.

