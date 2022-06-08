Is Chuck Schumer Culpable for the Assassination Attempt Against Justice Kavanaugh?

Wednesday morning, a radical abortion activist was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland after admitting he wanted to kill him. As PJ Media’s Robert Spencer reported, this wasn’t mere idle talk—the suspect had at least one weapon and burglary tools on his person. The man reportedly willingly told police what his plan was when questioned—almost as though he felt there was nothing wrong with it.

How does a person get to the point where he thinks killing a Supreme Court justice is okay? Well, some are pointing fingers at the Biden White House for its failure to condemn the protests outside the homes of justices after the leak of the draft majority opinion of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. That certainly didn’t help, but the normalization of violence against a Supreme Court justice over the issue of abortion is more directly linked to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. At a 2020 #MyRightMyDecision rally outside the Supreme Court, Schumer verbally issued threats to Trump-appointed Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch over their potential votes in the first abortion case before the new conservative-majority court.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer said to a chorus of cheers. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Did Senate Democrat leader Schumer just threaten two conservative justices? Where is the media? “I want to tell you Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch: You have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price”pic.twitter.com/MellytNNp5 — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) March 4, 2020

It sure sounded like a threat, which means that Chuck Schumer violated the law. According to 18 U.S. Code § 115, whoever threatens a federal official “with intent to impede, intimidate, or interfere with such official, judge, or law enforcement officer while engaged in the performance of official duties, or with intent to retaliate against such official, judge, or law enforcement officer on account of the performance of official duties, shall be punished” by a fine or imprisonment of as much as ten years.

Schumer’s threat was met with a rare statement from Chief Justice John Roberts, who condemned Schumer’s remarks as dangerous. Schumer responded to the criticism by blasting Roberts and claiming his words were misinterpreted, and that he really meant that Republicans would pay a political price for putting Gorsuch and Kavanaugh on the court.

It’s evident that that is not what Schumer meant, and perhaps it’s time for him to be held accountable for his threat, which may have inspired the pro-abortion activist who was arrested Wednesday.