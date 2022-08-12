FBI Raided Mar-a-Lago Searching for ‘Nuclear Documents,' WaPo Claims

The FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property and searched, in part, for classified documents related to nuclear documents, according to the Washington Post.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland gave a statement Thursday on the FBI raid of Trump’s Florida property, and while nothing new came to light, now, “unnamed” sources are coming out of the woodwork.

These unnamed experts in classified documents claimed that the unprecedented manner in which the search was conducted is a sign of the level of concern, the outlet reports.

These sources spoke with the Washington Post on the condition of anonymity due to the ongoing investigation.

Much like Garland’s statement, there are not many answers, and more questions arise from this information:

Trump has been compliant with prior subpoenas, according to Fox News. So why did the Department of Justice feel the need to raid the property on a search warrant instead of issuing another subpoena?

What was the probable cause that led to the suspicion that these alleged documents containing sensitive information on nuclear weapons were at Mar-a-Lago?

Did the agency find the documents they were looking for?

Did the FBI think that Melania Trump’s wardrobe is somehow related to nuclear weapons?

How extensive is the agency’s intel when they had safe crackers break into an empty safe?

Much more information is needed. At this time, the DOJ and FBI have not offered any further statements.