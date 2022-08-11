BREAKING: Attorney General Merrick Garland Gives Statement 72 Hours After Mar-a-Lago Raid

Attorney General Merrick Garland gave a statement today about the FBI raid on President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

AG GARLAND: "I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter." pic.twitter.com/BAtUwzAdz5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2022

The White House claims that it did not know that Garland was planning to make a statement.

As we await AG Merrick Garland and his statement, a senior WH official tells me the Biden WH was not informed this was happening:

"We have had no notice that he was giving remarks and no briefing on the content of them." — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 11, 2022

The attorney general stated much of what was already known, including the fact that the former president’s counsel was provided with the search warrant.

“The former president publicly confirmed the search that evening,” Garland said. “As is his right, copies of both the warrant and the FBI property receipt were provided on the day of the search to the former president’s counsel, who was on site during the search.”



Trump’s lawyers were on site but were not allowed near the FBI agents, according to the New York Post.

Garland stated that “he personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter.” However, the Biden administration had claimed that the attorney general did not know about the FBI raid, according to my PJ Media colleague Matt Margolis.

Garland commented on criticism of the FBI: “Let me address recent unfounded attacks on the professionalism of the FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors. I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” he said.

The statement comes after 72 hours of silence since the FBI raided Trump’s Florida property. There has been much pressure from the public for an explanation of the FBI’s unprecedented search of a former president.

The FBI seized about 15 boxes and left a search warrant stating that the investigation was connected to the Presidential Records Act.

This is a developing story…