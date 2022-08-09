Yes, You Should Fear the Corrupt Biden Department of Justice

The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was an unprecedented event in our nation’s history and will have drastic consequences. Calling it unprecedented is by no means hyperbole: David Axelrod, the former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, admitted on CNN Monday night that the FBI raid on former President Trump’s home was a historic first.

“I mean, this has never been done before in the history of this country,” said Axelrod, “and so the idea that they would raid the home of a former president and search the home of a former president is obviously as big stakes as you can have.”

Axelrod then tried to argue that Merrick Garland wouldn’t have approved the raid unless he had a solid case. “And, you know, Merrick Garland is a notoriously cautious person,” Axelrod explained. “He would not have authorized it unless they believed they had significant evidence that a crime had been committed, and a federal judge wouldn’t have signed off on it; they were aware of the stakes as well.”

That’s giving Garland way too much credit, and it’s hard to understand how Axelrod said this with a straight face. The raid was conducted under the pretext of searching for allegedly classified documents that had actually already been declassified, and was approved by an Obama-donor judge with ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Does that sound like it was “notoriously cautious” to you?

Axelrod is in denial because Garland is an established partisan hack. We’ve known this since his confirmation hearings, when he refused to commit to protecting special counsel John Durham’s Russiagate investigation and declined to call Antifa’s attacks on federal buildings domestic terrorism. On top of that, he evaded questions about how he would enforce immigration policy, among many other things.

Garland’s tenure at the Department of Justice hasn’t been “notoriously cautious,” either. On his watch, the DOJ has become just as, if not more, politicized than it was under Barack Obama and his attorneys general, Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch. One of the most prominent examples came last year when Garland authorized the FBI to investigate parents who protest school board meetings, alleging a “disturbing trend” of teachers being threatened or harassed — which turned out to be completely bogus.

Garland never rescinded the memo, and later, a whistleblower revealed an internal email showing that he had lied to Congress when he claimed the FBI wasn’t using counterterrorism tools to monitor parents. That alone is a crime and thus an impeachable offense. But Garland further discredited himself and the DOJ when he allowed disgraced FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to win back his full pension and when he allowed for Donald Trump’s private tax records to be released to Congress despite Congress having no legitimate claim to access them.

The FBI also conducted searches of Project Veritas over the alleged theft of Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley’s diary — remember that story? Garland’s DOJ also threatened states that pass voter integrity laws over bogus allegations of minority voter suppression. And Texas found itself in the sights of Garland’s DOJ for its fetal heartbeat bill. Garland even declined to launch an investigation into COVID-19 nursing home deaths in New York, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, protecting the Democrat governors of those states. Clearly, Garland abuses his power to protect Biden and his allies and targets Biden’s enemies whenever possible.

Then there’s Garland’s shameful lack of response to the assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh by a radical left-wing abortion activist. Despite it being illegal under 18 U.S. Code § 1507 to protest outside a Supreme Court justice’s home, Garland refused to remove the protesters. Even after the attempted assassination, he chose to do nothing to remove them.

Garland has repeatedly demonstrated that he’s Joe Biden’s wingman, not an independent law enforcement official. He’s gone after parents trying to protect their kids and even a former president. This means nobody is immune to the blatant abuses of power by this administration.