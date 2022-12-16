Oklahoma Media Ignores Heinous Assault on Girls By Male Student in High School Girls' Bathroom

A male student who identifies as a girl walked into an Oklahoma high school girls’ bathroom and beat two girls nearly unconscious, according to a police report from October. No one in the community found out about it until this week.

You can thank Oklahoma City’s local media for that. Wendy Suares at KOKH FOX 25, was a loud voice in support of Oklahoma University’s gender clinic that was referring minors for mastectomies. She erroneously reported that the Roy G. Biv Center received “threats” after our coverage revealed they were offering puberty blockers and surgeries to gender-confused children and, as a result, the university was threatened with having their funding removed by the Oklahoma legislature. The clinic denied to PJ Media knowing anything about any threats or increased security that Suares reported, and OU Health refused to comment on it.

For those of you showing interest in the nature of threats and harassment that were received at OU Childrens, I’m told by 2 separate staffers they were made via calls into the main switch board. I’ve also learned from staffers security has been enhanced at the facility. @OKCFOX — Wendy Suares (@wsuares) September 27, 2022

“I’m told by 2 separate staffers [threats] were made via calls into the main switchboard. I’ve also learned from staffers security has been enhanced at the facility.” Those “unnamed staffers” never surfaced for anyone but Suares. Suares was asked this week why she hasn’t covered the story about the high school attack in the girls’ bathroom at Edmond Memorial, and she wrote on Twitter that this story is not newsworthy. “There are fights at schools every day,” Suares wrote. “Right now I don’t think it meets the threshold to be ‘news.'”

Just a reminder that @wsuares does not find the trans-identifying male student beating up two girls in a girls' bathroom newsworthy. Big yawn for her. pic.twitter.com/WcSMEuRXTi — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) December 15, 2022

If Suares had followed the Loudon County story, she would know that this story could be as viral as that one since it has most of the same elements, including a coverup (details on that in a follow-up article to come). Suares only reports stories about trans people that she can spin in a positive way, however. She is not interested in a story about a violent trans-identifying criminal. The reason should be quite clear. PJ Media reached out to her to ask her to explain why this story is not newsworthy in her opinion, but she did not respond at the time of publishing.

Right now in America, the biggest stories in the nation are the battles happening across the country between parents and school boards. Wendy Suares’s claim that this Oklahoma story is not newsworthy fails on a few different fronts. As a reporter who has been covering these stories, I can tell you it is newsworthy for at least one good reason: everyone clicks on a story like this. Stories about the gender-cult wars get massive numbers of eyeballs, which translate to dollars.

If the mainstream media is not reporting something that would guarantee them a fat paycheck, you have to ask why. Or maybe you don’t. You know the answer. The media is colluding with trans activists and Democrats to suppress the dangers to children from embracing trans ideology and radical far-left sexualized education.

People like Suares and the board members are all true believers and fellow travelers. They are deeply invested in pushing a radical political agenda onto your children and pushing for policies that remove your parental rights. That’s a huge story and we will continue to tell it.

Wendy Suares, on the other hand, is going to continue to ignore the assaults on girls and women so she can look virtuous to her peers. Or at least she was going to do that until PJ Media asked her for a comment on why she wouldn’t tell this story. According to a source, Suares has now suddenly decided to cover it. We eagerly await her take.