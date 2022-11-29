The Morning Briefing: The Thanksgiving Hangover Edition

I hope wherever Kruiser is, he’s feeling better than I am currently. It’s been five days since the Thanksgiving feast and my gastrointestinal situation is still not over it. Maybe that’s because we sat around at my house and did nothing but eat for the entire Thanksgiving break, but my newly lighter frame is not used to it. Pass the Pepto.

I’ve gone back to my usual lighter fare that does not include five different kinds of cheeses, all the things covered in gravy, pounds of Chex mix, and plate after plate of pies and desserts. Thanksgiving used to be my favorite holiday because of the food, food, and more food, but since losing weight and dropping several sizes, I may have to rethink it. Overeating gave me no pleasure at all this year and, in fact, only brought pain and suffering. For that, I’m actually grateful. If I needed a sign to tell me I’m on the right track, and the constant stomachache I’ve had since Thursday night did it.

I hope all of you are recovering from your feasts-o-plenty better than I am. I’m still having to figure out what to do with all the leftovers. Tonight’s creation was a Thanksgiving shepherd’s pie with leftover turkey and ham simmered in gravy with celery and carrots, topped with leftover mashed potatoes and a light sprinkling of cheese. It was quite scrumptious, with all the flavor of Thanksgiving without the quantity. One cup was sufficient to enjoy all the flavors without busting a stomach lining. I was left asking myself why our family traditions are “eating until we feel like we are dying” followed by hours of TV binging. Surely, there are healthier options we should explore like a game of backyard flag football or maybe even a walk. There’s always next year.

Speaking of bad habits, politics is so depressing that I’ve turned to true crime binge-watching. That’s how bad American politics has become—serial killer tales are more uplifting. At least the bad guys get caught and punished, unlike the political scene where literal child traffickers end up “hanging themselves” before anyone gets the client list. All I want for Christmas is Jeffrey Epstein’s clients on trial. Is that too much to ask?

But if you too are sick of our political scene then join me on True Crime Tuesdays starting today on Rumble where I go through some of my favorite true crime documentaries. Live at 11 am ET, I’ll be highlighting John Wayne Gacy’s taped interviews and the Netflix documentary “Night Stalker, The Hunt for a Serial Killer” with my good friend and true crime buff Diego Knows.

It’s a sorry state of affairs when politics is more depressing than murder… but here we are!

But maybe it’s just me. If you’re still feeling like you care about all things political, then here’s what you should be reading today.

