NYC Mom Hired 'Deprogrammer' for Daughter 'Brainwashed' by College's Woke Agenda

Manhattan pharmaceutical heiress Annabella Rockwell, 29, told the New York Post that her mother had to hire a $300-a-day deprogrammer to combat her indoctrination into damaging ‘woke views’ while attending an expensive and swanky all-women’s college, Mount Holyoke, in Massachusetts back in 2015.

Rockwell said of the school, “I was so excited about going to this renowned, respected school in Massachusetts I literally arrived there bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, I was just so happy.”

But that happiness began to elude her as she was “totally indoctrinated” into a worldview that highlighted an alleged toxic patriarchy, casting her as its oppressed victim.

Rockwell led a privileged existence having grown up on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, summering in Newport, R.I., and later moving to Palm Beach, Fla. before entering Mount Holyoke in 2011. A competitive figure skater, she also lived abroad in both Germany and Hong Kong.

Rockwell chose Mount Holyoke for its academic rigor and prestige… Rockwell also said it drove her to drink and made her briefly become estranged from her mother, who threw a vase during one of their arguments.

Prior to attending $60,000 a year Mount Holyoke to study history, “Rockwell said she grew up in a ‘traditional’ household and had considered herself to be open-minded.”

Per a Fox News report:

(Rockwell) “left school very anxious, very nervous, very depressed and sad. “I saw everything through the lens of oppression and bias and victimhood. I came to the school as someone who saw everyone equally. I left looking for injustice wherever I could and automatically assuming that all White men were sexist. My thoughts were no longer my own.

“I just went down this deep rabbit hole,’ said Rockwell, adding, if it wasn’t for her deprogrammer “I’d probably be living in Massachusetts…and I’d be miserable.”

The Daily Mail has more on the story: