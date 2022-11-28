Legal Gun Purchases = Slavery?

Even as Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy is lamenting the fact that Joe Biden does not have the votes needed in a lame-duck Congress to outlaw assault weapons, Lefties should take heart. All is not lost. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) has deployed the most potent weapon in the Left’s arsenal to defeat the shadowy, all-powerful gun lobby. Not to mention, millions of Americans who would just like to be left alone and able to defend themselves and their families against a world that looks ever more like the apocalyptic landscape of the Mad Max franchise. Clyburn has used his access codes to unleash the smart bomb, the WMD, the Holy Hand Grenade of the Left, against which there can be no defense.

Racism. Specifically, slavery.

Why? because everything that the Left does not like is racist or something-ist. Or something-phobic. Or like unto it. And against such a charge, nothing must be able to stand.

Related: WHO Renames Monkeypox Because RACISM!

According to CNS News, The Gentleman from South Carolina and the current House Majority Whip made an appearance on “Face the Nation” on Sunday. Clyburn was queried about his opinion of the recent shootings at Club Q and the Chesapeake, Va., Walmart. He was asked by the host about how effective the laws are in keeping mass shooters from legally obtaining weapons. His response was:

“It tells me all I need to know. And that is, just because it’s legal does not make it the right thing. I tell people all the time, the institution of slavery was legal, but it was not right. Just because they purchased these weapons legally does not mean that’s what the law ought to be.”

You can view his comments below.

There is an interesting parallel, but not one that the Left wants to admit. Both slavery and violence are products of deranged, self-centered, and yes, even evil people. In the case of the Club Q shooter, there was ample evidence that he was nothing short of deranged and incapable of coping with the horrible realities in his life. Given the contents of the letter left by the Chesapeake shooter, one wonders where the vaunted system failed him.

Whether it is video games, social media, or the regular media; whether it is the general decay of society as a whole or some combination of multiple issues, no one seems to want to tackle the actual problems that lead a person to pick up a gun and commit an atrocity. That would mean admitting that our society is broken and could be, at best, charitably described as dysfunctional. That would mean that a whole host of companies, governments, organizations, and systems that claim to exist for the benefit and edification of the people have failed horribly in their duties.

As Pogo once said, “We have met the enemy and he is us.”

Instead, it is easier, not to mention more empowering, to look for racism under couches and to enact more laws, more control, and more policies than to take an honest inventory of the efficacy of our values, our systems, and our media. And it is much easier than really drilling down into the mindset of someone capable of mass murder. After all, honest soul-searching never got anyone re-elected.