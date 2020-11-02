[WATCH] Trump Dance Montage Video Will Make Your Day

Dan Scavino, the president’s social media director, tweeted out a fun video of President Trump doing his signature “dad dance” on Monday. This is so fun, you cannot help but get a good laugh out of it. The only thing that would have made it better is replacing the YMCA song with the MAGA parody by Ricky Rebel. Check it out!
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!pic.twitter.com/C1zWOcocrm
— Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) November 2, 2020
