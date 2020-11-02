Election 2020

[WATCH] Trump Dance Montage Video Will Make Your Day

By Megan Fox Nov 02, 2020 2:44 PM ET
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Dan Scavino, the president’s social media director, tweeted out a fun video of President Trump doing his signature “dad dance” on Monday. This is so fun, you cannot help but get a good laugh out of it. The only thing that would have made it better is replacing the YMCA song with the MAGA parody by Ricky Rebel. Check it out!

