'Powerful' President Trump Is Back and Triggering Everyone with Dancing and Kisses

President Trump has beaten the Chinese WuFlu like the beast that he is, testing negative on Tuesday for all traces of the coronavirus. He made his first public appearance since being released from Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, rallying with thousands of supporters on the tarmac at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. The president appeared to be in excellent health with the energy of a man twenty years younger. Trump began the event by tossing masks at the crowd. You could almost hear leftist Twitter losing its mind.

President Trump tosses out masks at his campaign rally in Sanford, Florida. PO-97MO pic.twitter.com/FRc7hTbXFZ — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) October 13, 2020

Right on cue, Axios condemned the president for not wearing a mask. But if the point is to “protect others,” then he doesn’t need one since he’s had COVID-19 already. They know this is not a winning complaint, right?

Maskless Trump tosses masks into crowd https://t.co/SiobeLGItc #axiosam Biden, speaking yesterday in Ohio said Trump's "reckless personal conduct since his diagnosis has been unconscionable": "The longer Trump is president, the more reckless he seems to get." — michael j. starace (@j_starace) October 13, 2020

Trump was his usual boisterous, joke-cracking self. And it’s increasingly hilarious when the opposition pretends not to get the joke. Do they know how humorless they are? This is hysterically funny. Watch the president make a crowd roar with laughter (which is good for you, like a medicine. Try it!). I’ve watched this at least ten times and I laugh every single time, especially when he gets to the part about kissing all the guys. Who’s homophobic now, huh?

LMAO this is going to trigger everyone. Get ready. https://t.co/NwcZClD3bH — For Kavanaugh! Confirm Now. (@MeganFoxWriter) October 13, 2020

Trump triggers all the right people so effortlessly (but artfully) that it should be studied in major universities. How does he do it? He then topped off the evening with his famous Trump dance. Contrary to the lie claiming his jiggle is the result of being hopped up on steroids, Trump has danced at almost every rally since forever. Trump knows his “dad dance” is a pop-culture thing that everyone loves. Saturday Night Live made Trump’s moves famous (see video at the bottom of this post).

Trump dancing to YMCApic.twitter.com/ADBgkcgzTk — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) October 13, 2020

Everyone needs to chill out and enjoy a good joke once in a while without trying to make an impeachable offense out of it. But will they? Will the media just leave it alone and let the man tell a joke? Of course, they won’t.