Feel Good Video of the Week: BLM Riot Turns Into MAGA Dance Party

Ricky Rebel, an American recording artist and provocateur, did something very few people could have done. He turned a riot into a MAGA dance party.

When violence started breaking out between Black Lives Matters protesters, antifa, and Trump supporters at a rally in Beverly Hills California in August, Ricky took control like a boss and started performing a pro-Trump parody of YMCA in the street that eventually calmed everyone down. “Antifa was dancing and making up their own lyrics,” he said. “It was fun.”

