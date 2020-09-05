The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 29: Ricky Rebel Rocks

On this week’s program, my good friend, recording artist Ricky Rebel, joins me to talk about his newly released song “American Rebel” and the work he is doing to calm the political violence America is suffering from. Ricky has some harrowing tales to tell about confronting antifa in LA to make this music video.

Also, don’t miss Ricky’s appearance at a BLM gathering. When things began to turn violent, he turned it into a MAGA dance party. This is great stuff. Ricky Rebel is the kind of celebrity we need right now. His enthusiasm, patriotism, and positivity are contagious. Tune in for a conversation with Ricky Rebel that you won’t soon forget.